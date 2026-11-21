A midnight security breach at Karnataka's Haveri District Hospital has raised serious concerns over the safety of patients and their attendants after an unidentified man allegedly entered a hospital ward, approached a sleeping woman and attempted to steal her belongings. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, comes amid reports of more than 10 mobile phones and cash being stolen from the hospital in a week.

The incident happened in Ward 109 of the Haveri District Hospital, at around 2 am. As per reports, the woman was lying on the floor along with a patient when the man came towards her and sneaked under her blanket.

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In CCTV footage, he could be seen pulling the blanket and molesting her. The woman woke up, raised an alarm and slapped him, prompting other patients and attendants in the ward to rush to her aid.

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In a bizarre incident, an unidentified man allegedly entered a patient's bed and attempted to steal her valuables while she was asleep at the Haveri District Hospital in the early hours of the 15th. The incident took place around midnight in Ward No. 109, where patients suffering from leg fractures were being treated. According to reports, the accused initially hid underneath the bed on which the woman was sleeping. He later quietly climbed onto the same bed and covered himself with the bedsheet. He allegedly slipped his hand inside the woman's blouse in an attempt to steal her mobile phone and purse, which she had kept there. However, the woman suddenly woke up and noticed the man's suspicious movements. Shocked by the incident, she immediately slapped him. Startled by her resistance, the accused attempted to flee from the spot. As other patients in the ward began waking up, the unidentified man escaped from the hospital premises. The incident has caused concern among patients and their attendants, raising questions about security arrangements at the district hospital, where the safety of patients is expected to be ensured. The entire incident was reportedly captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Haveri Town Police Station. — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 21, 2026

One of the people present grabbed the accused by his collar and pinned him to the ground as he attempted to escape. However, the man managed to push those confronting him away and flee the ward.

Suspect Also Linked To Hospital Theft Cases

The man is also suspected of being involved in a series of thefts at the hospital. More than 10 mobile phones and some cash have reportedly been stolen from patients and their attendants over the past week, raising concerns about unauthorised access to hospital wards during night hours.