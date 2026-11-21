A 17-year-old Class XI student was allegedly strangled and stabbed to death by her 23-year-old boyfriend at her home in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Saturday after he objected to her speaking to other boys. The accused, identified as Muthuraj, also allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his wrist and consuming poison following the murder. He was taken to the hospital in police custody.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am in Solaipudur, near Sawyerpuram, when the student, identified as Abarna, was alone at home. She was studying at Arulmigu Muthumalai Amman Hindu Higher Secondary School in Sebathaiyapuram. ALSO READ: With SC's Approval For One-Time Lighting Of Deepam, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Faces First Big Religious Test | Explained According to the police, Abarna had known Muthuraj, a plumber, for around two years. He had reportedly objected to her speaking to other boys and repeatedly warned her against doing so. On Saturday morning, Muthuraj allegedly reached her house carrying a knife and poison. An argument reportedly broke out after he again questioned her about speaking to other boys. When Abarna refused to comply with his demand, he allegedly strangled her and stabbed her in the lower chest and back. She died at the spot.

Accused Attempts Suicide After Murder After allegedly killing Abarna, Muthuraj slit his left wrist and consumed a small quantity of poison in an attempt to end his life, police said. Police reached the house after receiving information about the incident, secured the accused and shifted him to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Abarna's body was also sent for postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway. Kanimozhi Questions Vijay Government Over Women's Safety The murder has also triggered a political row in Tamil Nadu, with DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticising the TVK government led by Chief Minister Vijay over women's safety. தூத்துக்குடி மாவட்டம், வேதமாணிக்கபுரத்தில் 11-ஆம் வகுப்பு மாணவி வீடு புகுந்து குத்திக் கொலை செய்யப்பட்டுள்ள சம்பவம் மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. பெண்களுக்கு எங்கும் பாதுகாப்பில்லை எனும் மோசமான சூழலுக்குள் தமிழ்நாட்டைத் தள்ளியிருக்கிறது தரங்கெட்ட தவெக அரசு. வீடு புகுந்து பெண்கள் தாக்கப்படுவதும் கொல்லப்படுவதும் அன்றாடச் செய்தியாகிக்கொண்டிருக்கிறது. சிங்கப் பெண் அதிரடிப்படை எங்கே போய்த் தூங்கிக்கொண்டிருக்கிறது? பெண்களின் பாதுகாப்பு குறித்து வாய்கிழிய வசனம் பேசிய முதலமைச்சர் @TVKVijayHQ அவர்களே, இந்தச் சம்பவங்கள் கொஞ்சம் கூட உங்களை உறுத்தவில்லையா? — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) November 21, 2026 In a post on X, Kanimozhi, who represents Thoothukudi in Parliament, expressed shock over the killing and alleged that women were increasingly facing attacks even inside their homes. She questioned the effectiveness of the government's dedicated women's police force, the 'Singappen Athiradippadai', and asked Vijay whether the repeated incidents of violence against women concerned him.

Kanimozhi also alleged that Tamil Nadu was being pushed into a situation where women had no security, and said attacks and murders of women inside their homes were becoming routine. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: 3-Year-Old Boy Tied With Rope, Assaulted At Thiruthuraipoondi School; CCTV Sparks Outrage Opposition Targets Government Over Law And Order The incident comes amid criticism from Opposition parties over the law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu. The DMK and other Opposition leaders have questioned the TVK government's handling of violent crimes, particularly after 13 murders were reported across the state on Diwali.

The state Director General of Police has rejected allegations of a breakdown in law and order, citing crime statistics. The ruling TVK, meanwhile, has blamed the previous DMK regime for failing to effectively curb drug abuse, which it says has contributed to the continuing crime problem.