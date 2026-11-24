Saurav Das, one of the founding members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has alleged that he was not allowed to board a flight to London. In a post on X, Das stated that he was invited by some prestigious universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, and Edinburgh, to deliver talks on the recent movement but was stopped by the authorities. He further called the BJP-led central government "coward" and "anti-intellectual".

'Govt Against Intellectuals' In his video message, Das stated that the Indian students in these universities had invited him to deliver a speech on the CJP-led campaigns. The CJP spokesperson further stated that the students living abroad wanted to connect with the movement. Das claimed that he was stopped, as this government is against the intellectuals and people with scientific temper.

🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions! @Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026 "This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!," Das wrote in the caption. ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Gets Rousing Welcome At Nvidia HQ After Reinstatement, But Where Is Alice Huang?

CJP's Recent Campaigns However, the CJP spokesperson asserted that such acts will not prevent the youth from attending such events on the foreign lands. Das, along with Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka, came into limelight after leading a protest against the then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leaks. The demonstration was considered successful as Pradhan resigned after days of protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The CJP later launched the 'School Theek Karo' campaign to improve the primary schools of the country, especially in the rural regions. However, they demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after an Indian Express report alleged irregularities in the working of the poll body. The Delhi Police denied them the permission to visit the Jantar Mantar due to their alleged previous non-compliance with the regulations.

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