A Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee on Monday. The warrant is linked to a defamation case filed against Rathee in 2018 for a video he had posted on his channel. Earlier on October 17, a bailable warrant was issued against the YouTuber in the same case.

The upcoming court proceedings will be held on December 3. The non-bailable warrant was issued after Rathee repeatedly failed to appear in court despite earlier summons and bailable warrants, serving as a procedural step to secure his presence rather than a finding of guilt.

ALSO READ: 'Time To Ring International Bells': Dhruv Rathee To Protest 'Vote Chori' Outside British Parliament In London Today What’s the case The case filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, alias Vikas Pandey, dates back to 2018. The legal suit was filed regarding a video posted by Rathee. Complainant Vikas Sankrityayan (also known as Vikas Pandey), founder of the social media page I Support Narendra Modi, filed the complaint over Rathee's May 2018 video "BJP IT Cell Part 2". Pandey alleges the video falsely claimed he offered a Rs 50 lakh bribe to retract allegations of fake news circulation against the BJP IT Cell.

ALSO READ: Was Dhruv Rathee Arrested By Noida Police? Here's What Cops Said About Viral Claims Delhi’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also named in the complaint for retweeting the video, tendered an apology before the Supreme Court in February 2024. Court proceedings against the ex-CM are being stayed while the trial continues against Rathee.

The Non-Bailable Warrant Judicial Magistrate Anam Rais Khan of Saket Court passed the order for the first non-bailable warrant to be issued in the case on Monday. On October 12, the court issued summons to Rathee after Pandey moved an application seeking an early hearing of the matter on the grounds that the YouTuber lives outside Indian territories. Rathee was in India for protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Even as Rathee had been detained at his Gurugram residence on October 10 ahead of the protest, he subsequently failed to appear before the court despite fresh summons and bailable warrants issued on October 17 and October 31, prompting the court to issue the non-bailable warrant to secure his presence.