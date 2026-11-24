Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday to thunderous applause from employees after the company's board of directors unanimously reappointed him as chairman and CEO. In a video shared on social media by Nvidia's research vice president, Ming-Yu Liu, Huang is heard telling employees, "Thank you all for the second chance. In this second term, I will be a better CEO." Shouts of 'We love you Jensen' were also heard from several staff members in the video, while others called for the company to get back to work. His reinstatement after 11 days follows a dramatic turn of events at the chip maker earlier this month. Huang resigned amid reports of alleged affairs, including relationships with two female Nvidia employees and a woman, Alice Huang, accused of being a Chinese spy. These allegations are still under investigation, and the company is conducting an independent investigation into his alleged relationship with Alice Huang.

Demands for Huang's return had started soon after he stepped down. Tech giant Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump himself desired his return. However, the company had denied the possibility before the board unanimously agreed to reinstate him in a surprising move.

Announcing his reinstatement, Nvidia's board said it was satisfied with Huang's "candour" on the matter and cited feedback from senior US government officials that his return posed no threat to national security. Board Chairman Harvey Jones said the board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and his reinstatement is in the best interests of our shareholders, employees, partners and customers. if you come for the king, you best not miss https://t.co/yb2eV1d5do — abir (@aburducky) November 23, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Can't Wait To Get Back To Work': Jensen Huang Reacts After Returning As NVIDIA CEO Amid China Spy Row Reinstated, but probe to continue Huang's return doesn't end the ongoing investigation into the company. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said the Nvidia chief will appear before the panel on December 3 to testify amid continued questions about the company's dealings with national security and China.

Trump took credit for Huang's return According to CNBC, US President Donald Trump said he intervened to ensure Huang's reinstatement. The US President claimed he was the one who convinced Nvidia's board to bring back the co-founder. "I spoke to him, put it this way. And I convinced him," Trump said on Monday.

Huang has been an ally of Trump and previously lobbied his administration to allow Nvidia to sell its advanced H200 chips in China. Nvidia shares surge Huang's return sparked a sharp rally in Nvidia shares and the broader US stock market. On Monday, Nvidia shares jumped 31.48 per cent, their biggest single-day gain since 2003 and their third-best trading session ever. This surge added $952 billion to the company's market value in a single day.

The stock soared as much as 36.6 per cent during early trading, though some profit-booking was later seen. The announcement also fueled a rally in the broader technology sector, with the Nasdaq Composite closing up 6.51 per cent and the S&P 500 up 4.73 per cent. Both indices posted their biggest one-day gains since April 2025.

ALSO READ: Trump Shares Bizarre Meme Of Bloodied Jensen Huang Holding Red Bra After Nvidia Return Amid Chinese Spy Sex Scandal Where is Alice Huang Jensen has been reinstated, but the buzz continues over the whereabouts of his love affair and the alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang. A report by Bloomberg on November 12 said that Alice had returned to China and was living in Beijing with the knowledge of Chinese security officials. It was not immediately clear when she travelled to the country or what she was doing there.