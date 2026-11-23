US President Donald Trump has sparked online attention after sharing a bizarre AI-generated image featuring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, recreating the dramatic scene from Trump's 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The image, posted on Trump's Truth Social platform, depicts Huang appearing bloodied and surrounded by Secret Service agents, echoing the iconic photograph taken after Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in July 2024. However, instead of raising a fist, Huang is shown holding a red bra in the air, with an Nvidia flag visible in the background.

The bizarre image comes amid controversy surrounding Huang's personal relationships, including allegations involving a Chinese spy and Nvidia employees. These revelations preceded a brief leadership crisis at the company. Nvidia's board subsequently reinstated Huang as CEO, prompting Trump to publicly celebrate the decision.

The image shared by the president appeared to imply that Trump views the controversy surrounding Huang's alleged sexual indiscretions as an attempt to destroy the Nvidia co-founder's career. However, the message also suggested that, much like Trump, Huang had weathered the attack, emerging battered but ultimately victorious.

Speaking to CNBC, Trump described the controversy as potentially a "net positive" for Huang. He also remarked that "sex sells" and suggested the allegations would not damage the executive's reputation.

Trump has frequently shared AI-generated images and unconventional memes on social media, often using them to comment on political developments, public figures and current controversies. His latest post has once again drawn attention to his bizarre approach to social media communication and his growing use of AI-generated imagery to amplify public narratives.