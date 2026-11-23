NVIDIA, an American semiconductor and AI computing giant, on Monday announced that its board has reinstated Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director, making a significant development in the ongoing row linked to the allegation of spying and extramarital affairs.

"Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director," said NVIDIA Newsroom in an X post. ALSO READ: NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO After Affair Scandal, Praises His 'Honesty'; Trump Says US Needs His Leadership Jensen's surprise return came days after Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said that the company's board of directors does not intend to reinstate him as CEO. Earlier, Jensen expressed his desire to return, saying he would come back to lead the chipmaker if the board invited him. It was Huang's first public statement since he abruptly left the company on on November 12 following revelations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director. Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026 Huang said in a social media post that if the board decided that his return was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and the country, he wou How The Entire Incident That Rocked US Corporate World Unfolded October 2025: The entire alleged Chinese spy-linked drama stemmed from The New York Times's reports on Megaspeed's chip orders and the US investigation. Following the reports, intelligence officials briefed President Donald Trump on Jensen's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to Singapore-based Megaspeed, a firm purchasing NVIDIA chips for AI data centres. US officials described her as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset. However, Trump did not take any action.

ALSO READ: NVIDIA Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO After Affair Scandal, Praises His 'Honesty'; Trump Says US Needs His Leadership November 8, 2026: Months later, Jensen admitted in an internal letter to NVIDIA employees that he was unfaithful to his wife. November 9, 2026: US President Donald Trump spoke to Jensen, and he told him that he had no idea about Alice's involvement in alleged spying. Trump also confirmed that the FBI is investigating Jensen's affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

November 12: NVIDIA announced that Jensen has resigned as CEO and board member, naming CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO. November 17: Jensen wrote an emotional note on social media after leaving NVIDIA. In his note, he asserted that he came to the US 53 years ago and that becoming an American was the greatest gift for him. Jensen also highlighted his bond with NVIDIA.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026 November 21: Trump backed Jensen's return as Nvidia's CEO, saying he would welcome him back to his office. The President said he would like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back, because he created something with Blackwell. November 23: Jensen issued a statement after the NVIDIA Board reinstated him as President, CEO and Board Director, saying he was honoured to return to his company. "I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," he said.

Factors That Helped Jensen's Return Since Jensen resigned from his company, employees, investors, and high-profile personalities, including Trump, have rallied in support of the NVIDIA co-founder. The US administration also provided input that there was no national security risk from the earlier Chinese spy allegations. NVIDIA has been the backbone of the US technology sector and a key factor in the race against China. It was an open secret that Jensen was the best person to steer the company amid tough competition with China amid the AI boom. These factors ensured Jensen's comeback.

(With Agencies Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch