The recent Jensen Huang episode, which saw the former Nvidia CEO step down amid scrutiny over a personal relationship with a businesswoman allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence, has underscored the growing reach of Beijing's influence operations in the US. Over the years, China has been suspected of using fake companies, online job advertisements, and professional networking platforms to approach current and former US government officials and collect sensitive information.

Newest Spy Tool A recent investigation by CNN found that the operation could be much larger than previously reported, with several fake companies allegedly trying to gather information from people who have worked in or around the US government. The report stated that instead of relying solely on conventional spying methods, these operations deploy fake recruiters who offer paid consulting work to individuals with experience in defence, foreign policy, trade, and other critical areas.

How Fake Job Offers Are Targetting US Officials? According to CNN, these suspected operations follow a common pattern. Fake companies first create professional-looking websites. For this, they use artificial intelligence and stolen identities. They then post job advertisements on platforms such as LinkedIn, looking for people who can write reports on China-related issues, defence policies and international affairs.

ALSO READ: Trump Makes Fresh Appeal To Bring Back Jensen Huang As Nvidia CEO, Cites US Interest People who apply for these jobs are offered good money to prepare research reports for clients whose identities are not clearly revealed. While their work appears legitimate, the real purpose could be to collect information that would help Chinese intelligence understand US policies and government activities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had also seized 13 websites in June that officials said were connected to fake consulting companies.

"These domain seizures offer a glimpse at how foreign actors can use promises of easy money to lure Americans into revealing sensitive or classified information that they are duty‑bound to protect," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. "Anyone approached online with offers of easy income for vague 'consulting' work should treat those overtures with extreme caution and remain vigilant for warning signs of malicious targeting," the FBI noted in a press release.

However, CNN's investigation found several other suspicious websites with similar features. The outlet cited Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who also identified more than 100 other web domains with characteristics linked to the suspected network.

Why Are Officials Targeted? The alleged operation has become a concern as thousands of federal employees lost their jobs following the Trump administration's workforce cuts. As former officials may still have valuable knowledge about government policies, defence planning and national security matters, they become an easy target. Even if they no longer have access to classified documents, their professional experience and understanding of government decisions can be useful to foreign intelligence agencies. CNN added that the fake companies have also approached journalists, trade consultants and researchers who may have information that could benefit foreign governments.

What Five Eyes Countries Have Warned The warning is not limited to the US. The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, has also raised concerns about these recruitment tactics. According to the alliance, suspected Chinese intelligence officers or their associates pose as employees of consulting firms, think tanks and recruitment agencies.

They approach people through professional networking sites and offer money for reports on defence, trade and foreign policy. The aim is to collect privileged military, political and economic information that could give China an advantage over these countries. The concern amplifies as while one research report may not reveal any major government secret, collection of hundreds of reports from different people could help build a much clearer picture of US policies, military planning and possible weaknesses.

The suspected use of fake job listings shows how intelligence gathering is changing. This raises significant challenges for governments, including protecting classified documents, making former officials and other professionals aware of how their experience and publicly available knowledge can be misused.

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