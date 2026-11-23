⚠️ 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 Carney stages Trump impersonator at Ottawa dinner as trade pressures mount Prime Minister Mark Carney turned the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner into a comedy routine featuring a Donald Trump lookalike and a double of himself, even as Canada continues to navigate complex tariff and trade talks with the United States. On November 21, 2026, Carney appeared at the black-tie Ottawa event and brought out comedians Mark McKinney as a “comedy Carney” and Mark Critch from This Hour Has 22 Minutes as Trump. The impersonator recreated the president’s handshake style, joked about “two Carneys” being “almost as popular as me,” referenced a “blue wave” in Canadian politics as Conservatives crossing the floor, and made remarks about the prime minister’s appearance while Canadian flags filled the backdrop. Carney himself quipped that the room was tough and noted he had been “in the Oval Office… alone… with its new interior decorator,” a jab at the renovated presidential workspace. The set ran nearly 17 minutes and also targeted other party leaders, journalists, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The performance occurred against a backdrop of ongoing Canada-U.S. trade discussions. Days earlier, Carney had met Trump briefly at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, where both sides discussed a mutually beneficial agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has described the two countries as “fairly close” to tariff relief, yet Carney has publicly described talks with Washington as more complex than those with Beijing. Ottawa has pursued expanded market access in China for sectors including agriculture and fisheries while emphasizing respect for Canadian languages, culture, and sovereignty. Critics note that theatrical mockery of the U.S. president does little to resolve concrete issues such as border security, energy exports, or the future of North American supply chains. Pierre Poilievre also spoke at the dinner, criticizing spending and throwing play money toward media tables while joking about temporary foreign workers and past impersonator plans. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet focused on journalism’s role. The event is a long-standing Canadian version of a political roast, yet the decision to center a Trump caricature highlights the degree to which Liberal messaging still treats the U.S. administration as a punchline rather than a primary economic partner. Real leverage in trade remains with the larger market; satire does not alter tariff schedules, investment flows, or the balance of negotiating power. Carney’s team framed the evening as light relief after months of diplomatic travel. For observers focused on results rather than gallery applause, the contrast is clear: one side continues to secure favorable terms through direct engagement, while the other stages impersonators and lines about interior design. The dinner drew coverage from Canadian Press, CTV, and international outlets, but the underlying economic files—tariffs, cross-border investment, and energy—continue without resolution from comedy sketches. https://t.co/r5tvraKrUZ