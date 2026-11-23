- Comedian Mark Critch impersonated US President Donald Trump at dinner.
- He roasted Canadian PM Mark Carney and US-Canada trade.
- The event highlighted political satire amid serious trade talks.
US President Donald Trump became the centre of attention at Canada's annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa, but not in person. A comedian dressed as Trump took the stage and entertained the audience by copying his voice, gestures and signature handshake while making jokes about Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The impersonator poked fun at Carney's popularity, appearance and tensions between the US and Canada, turning the gathering into a hilarious political roast.
Donald Trump Lookalike Takes A Dig At Carney
The event, which took place on event featured comedian Mark Critch playing Trump and comedian Mark McKinney impersonating Carney. Critch entered the stage using Trump's trademark hand gestures, dance moves and firm handshake. He then pulled Carney away from the lectern before joking about US-Canada trade negotiations.
⚠️ 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 Carney stages Trump impersonator at Ottawa dinner as trade pressures mount Prime Minister Mark Carney turned the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner into a comedy routine featuring a Donald Trump lookalike and a double of himself, even as Canada continues to navigate complex tariff and trade talks with the United States. On November 21, 2026, Carney appeared at the black-tie Ottawa event and brought out comedians Mark McKinney as a “comedy Carney” and Mark Critch from This Hour Has 22 Minutes as Trump. The impersonator recreated the president’s handshake style, joked about “two Carneys” being “almost as popular as me,” referenced a “blue wave” in Canadian politics as Conservatives crossing the floor, and made remarks about the prime minister’s appearance while Canadian flags filled the backdrop. Carney himself quipped that the room was tough and noted he had been “in the Oval Office… alone… with its new interior decorator,” a jab at the renovated presidential workspace. The set ran nearly 17 minutes and also targeted other party leaders, journalists, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The performance occurred against a backdrop of ongoing Canada-U.S. trade discussions. Days earlier, Carney had met Trump briefly at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, where both sides discussed a mutually beneficial agreement. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has described the two countries as “fairly close” to tariff relief, yet Carney has publicly described talks with Washington as more complex than those with Beijing. Ottawa has pursued expanded market access in China for sectors including agriculture and fisheries while emphasizing respect for Canadian languages, culture, and sovereignty. Critics note that theatrical mockery of the U.S. president does little to resolve concrete issues such as border security, energy exports, or the future of North American supply chains. Pierre Poilievre also spoke at the dinner, criticizing spending and throwing play money toward media tables while joking about temporary foreign workers and past impersonator plans. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet focused on journalism’s role. The event is a long-standing Canadian version of a political roast, yet the decision to center a Trump caricature highlights the degree to which Liberal messaging still treats the U.S. administration as a punchline rather than a primary economic partner. Real leverage in trade remains with the larger market; satire does not alter tariff schedules, investment flows, or the balance of negotiating power. Carney’s team framed the evening as light relief after months of diplomatic travel. For observers focused on results rather than gallery applause, the contrast is clear: one side continues to secure favorable terms through direct engagement, while the other stages impersonators and lines about interior design. The dinner drew coverage from Canadian Press, CTV, and international outlets, but the underlying economic files—tariffs, cross-border investment, and energy—continue without resolution from comedy sketches. https://t.co/r5tvraKrUZ— Joe (@LTSmash420) November 23, 2026
ALSO READ: Trump Gets 'As I Predicted' Moment After US Market Crash, Recalls His Two Warnings On Democratic Win In Midterms
During the performance, the impersonator joked about Trump's repeated suggestion that Canada should become the 51st state of the US. Mocking the issue, he said, "Mark, we're going to have an incredible deal. I call him Mark, I don't call him 'the governor' to his face because I'm a coward," he said.
Recommended For You
🚨MARK CARNEY JUST ROASTED TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE MAKEOVER 🤣🤣🤣 CARNEY: "AND I'VE BEEN IN THE OVAL OFFICE, ALONE WITH ITS NEW INTERIOR DECORATOR." THE PRESIDENT OF THE USA WAS CALLED AN "INTERIOR DECORATOR". THE ROOM LOST IT 🤣🤣🤣 WE'RE LAUGHING WITH YOU CANADA 🇨🇦 https://t.co/DzwMzZkJxG— Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) November 22, 2026
He continued the joke by suggesting that Trump himself was the biggest obstacle to reaching an agreement with Canada. "But we're gonna have a great deal. There's only one thing standing in the way: me, because I'm crazy," he added, drawing laughter from the audience.
Impersonator Jokes About Carney's Popularity
The 'fake' Trump also took a playful dig at Carney's popularity in Canada. Referring to the presence of two people dressed as the Canadian Prime Minister, he joked about the unusual situation on stage. "Fake news. We've got two Carneys here. It's a disaster. Is this incredible? Two Carneys, he's so popular, almost as popular as me," Trump said.
Carney Takes A Swipe At Pierre Poilievre
Carney also got an opportunity to respond with his own political joke during the event. When the Trump impersonator asked who should become his press secretary, the Canadian Prime Minister used the moment to take a swipe at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. He was also seen laughing and clapping along during the exchange of jokes.
Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner
The Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner is an annual black-tie gathering in Canada that brings together journalists, politicians, party leaders and senior officials for an evening of humour and political satire.
ALSO READ: Personal Letter, Asia Visit: Trump's Fresh Effort To Reach Kim Jong Un Fails As North Korea Expands Nuclear Arsenal
You May Also Like To Watch: