US President Donald Trump's latest efforts to restart talks with North Korea's Supreme leader Kim Jong Un have reportedly failed to make progress. Over the past year, Trump has tried several ways to contact Kim, including sending him a personal letter through North Korea's diplomatic mission in the United Nations. However, none of these attempts have led to direct communication. The development comes as Trump continues to express interest in improving ties with North Korea and reducing the global nuclear threat.

Trump's Attempts To Contact Kim Jong Un According to the WSJ report, the Trump administration initially used existing diplomatic channels and other methods to reach Kim. After earlier attempts failed, White House officials reportedly tried to send him a personal letter through North Korea’s mission in New York. During a recent visit to Asia, US officials also explored the possibility of arranging a meeting between the two leaders.

However, the discussions reportedly failed after North Korea sought conditions that Washington was not prepared to accept. A Trump administration official told the newspaper on Saturday that no efforts had been made to arrange a meeting with Kim. The White House has also maintained that it remains committed to North Korea's denuclearisation.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Mojtaba Leadership 'More Rational', Rules Out Regime Change Bid As Focus On 'Permanent' Deal To Block Nukes US Considers Changes To Its North Korea Policy The WSJ report said Washington had discussed several proposals that could help restart negotiations. These included formally ending the Korean War, setting up liaison offices and changing the language used in its approach to North Korea's nuclear programme. Instead of immediately demanding that Pyongyang give up its nukes, the US was reportedly considering ways to limit future nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Trump And Kim Met 3 Times During 1st Term Trump and Kim held three meetings during Trump's first presidency. Their first historic summit took place in Singapore in 2018, followed by another meeting in Vietnam in 2019. The two leaders also met at the Korean Demilitarised Zone later that year. While the meetings briefly reduced tensions, they failed to produce a lasting agreement on North Korea's nuclear weapons.

Trump has also repeatedly spoken positively about his relationship with Kim, saying the North Korean leader has treated him with respect. However, the two have not met during Trump's second presidential term. North Korea's Nuclear Strength Raises Concerns Meanwhile, reports indicated that North Korea has continued expanding its military capabilities since the last meeting between Trump and Kim in 2019. US intelligence assessments have indicated that Kim is not willing to abandon his strategic weapons programme. The US Intelligence Community's annual threat assessment stated, "Kim has no intention of negotiating away his strategic weapons programs."

The Pentagon has also described North Korea as a "clear and present danger of nuclear attack on the American Homeland." North Korea has also strengthened its military relationship with Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have accused Pyongyang of providing artillery shells, missiles and military personnel to support Russian forces. However, both countries have denied allegations.

Trump's latest effort to restart talks with Kim is also significant as he has been pushing for global nuclear arms reduction. During a recent trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump acknowledged that giving up nuclear weapons would be a major challenge for any country, particularly when other nations continue to possess such weapons.

ALSO READ: Iran Agrees To Give Up Nuke Ambitions, US To Release $25 Billion Frozen Assets As Peace Deal Talks Enter Final Stage You May Also Like To Watch: