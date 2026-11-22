A 29-year-old Indian-origin man has been taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas after serving time in a county jail for attempting to secretly obtain a woman's intimate photographs. The case involves allegations that he accessed a customer's phone without her permission and transferred private pictures to his own device. He will remain in ICE custody while his immigration case moves through court.

ICE Takes Raghul Anandakrishnan Into Custody The man has been identified as Raghul Anandakrishnan. According to ICE, he was taken into federal immigration custody after completing his jail term in Texas. In a post on X on Sunday, the agency said he would continue to remain in detention until immigration court proceedings are completed. ICE also shared details of his criminal conviction and the complaint that led to his arrest.

Accused Of Stealing Private Photos The incident took place in June, when a woman complained that an employee at a wireless phone store in Austin had accessed her mobile phone without her consent. She alleged that the employee had gone through her personal files and sent her intimate photographs to his own device. At the time, Anandakrishnan was working at a Total Wireless store. Court affidavits mention that he allegedly used Apple's AirDrop feature to transfer two private photographs from the woman's phone to his device.

Raghul Anandakrishnan served time in county jail in Texas after his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. The conviction came after a woman reported that an employee at a wireless company went through her phone and transferred explicit photos of her from her phone to his. ICE took custody of him from the county jail. He'll remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 21, 2026 ALSO READ: Chaos At Seattle Airport As Masked ICE Agents Drag Travelers Away During Boarding, Trigger Outrage | Watch

Records from the Austin Police Department and court documents from Travis County showed that Anandakrishnan was arrested following the woman's complaint. He was first lodged into the Travis County jail on June 7. The charges against him included invasive visual recording and breach of computer security.

Convicted And Over To ICE After serving his sentence in the county jail, he was transferred into the custody of federal immigration authorities. ICE said, "Raghul Anandakrishnan served time in county jail in Texas after his conviction for attempted invasive visual recording. The conviction came after a woman reported that an employee at a wireless company went through her phone and transferred explicit photos of her from her phone to his."

The statement added, "ICE took custody of him from the county jail. He'll remain in ICE custody pending immigration court proceedings." US authorities have not shared further information about Anandakrishnan's immigration status. ALSO READ: Deported After 30 Years, Indian-Origin Woman Inspires New US Bill To Protect Immigrants You May Also Like To Watch: