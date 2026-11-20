US Immigration: The deportation of a 73-year-old Indian-origin Sikh grandmother, Harjit Kaur who had lived in the US for more than 30 years, has prompted four California lawmakers to introduce legislation aimed at protecting long-term immigrants from deportation. The proposed, 'Protect Our Neighbors Act' seeks to give certain immigrants who have spent decades in the US a fair chance to remain in the country.

How Harjit Kaur's Deportation Inspired US Bill? The move comes amid US President Donald Trump's intensified immigration crackdown, under which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has stepped up deportation efforts. The proposed legislation draws inspiration from the case of Harjit Kaur, who was deported to India in September 2025. She had spent over three decades in the US and lived in California's San Francisco Bay Area.

#WATCH | Mohali: Harjit Kaur, the elderly woman from Punjab who was deported from the US, says, "Their behaviour was very bad. I was arrested on 8 September... I was arrested and taken to Bakersfield, where I stayed for 8-10 days. I was then taken to Arizona, from where I was sent to Delhi... My children over there will do something. I cannot do anything." — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025 According to Congressman John Garamendi, Kaur was detained and deported to India by ICE despite having no criminal record. Kuar had reportedly been reporting to immigration authorities every six months for more than 13 years as required. Garamendi argued that her case highlighted the difficulties faced by thousands of long-term immigrants who have spent years building their lives in the US but continue to face the threat of deportation due to old removal orders. I’m introducing legislation, alongside @RepLSimon, @RepJuanVargas,@RepZoeLofgren, to end cruel deportation practices that tear families and communities apart. This legislation is inspired by Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother and longtime Bay Area resident, who is one of thousands who have been separated from their loved ones and the communities they call home. Protecting our neighbors and keeping families together is commonsense immigration reform. — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) November 19, 2026 ALSO READ: 90-Day Job Ads, Layoff Restrictions: Why Indian Workers In US Could Face Longer Green Card Waits What Is In The Protect Our Neighbors Act? The legislation has been introduced by California Democratic Congressman John Garamendi, with support from fellow representatives Lateefah Simon, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas. Announcing the proposal, Garamendi wrote on X, "I’m introducing legislation, alongside @RepLSimon, @RepJuanVargas,@RepZoeLofgren, to end cruel deportation practices that tear families and communities apart. This legislation is inspired by Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old grandmother and longtime Bay Area resident, who is one of thousands who have been separated from their loved ones and the communities they call home. Protecting our neighbors and keeping families together is commonsense immigration reform."

Under the existing system, final deportation orders do not automatically expire. This means that even if someone has lived in the US for decades after receiving such an order, immigration authorities can still act on it and pursue deportation. According to ABC News, the proposed bill seeks to change this by making certain final removal orders expire 10 years after they are issued.

Path To Green Card? However, the expiry would not mean that every deportation order becomes permanently invalid. Another important part of the proposal is that it could create a pathway for certain long-term immigrants to seek legal status in the US. People whose deportation orders have expired and have not been renewed could apply for an immigration status for which they qualify after maintaining continuous presence in the US for at least 10 years.

To be eligible under this provision, applicants must also meet the criminal-record requirements. Also, the proposal does not provide automatic legal status to everyone with an old deportation order as certain conditions still need to be met. The bill, if passed and implemented, could make a significant difference to immigrants who have spent decades in the US but continue to live with the uncertainty of an old deportation order.

It would especially be beneficial for elderly immigrants, parents and grandparents. According to the American Immigration Council, around 1.19 million people with removal orders remain in the US. The legislation is currently a proposal at this stage. It will have to pass through the US legislative process before any of its provisions become law.

ALSO READ: US Visa Wait Times For Indians Stretch To 12 Months; Which Categories Are Available Sooner? City-Wise Details You May Also Like To Watch: