A viral marriage proposal atop New York's Empire State Building has taken a serious turn, with the Russian couple behind the stunt now facing possible deportation and prison time in the United States. Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, appeared in a New York court on November 12 after negotiations over a possible plea deal ran into trouble, leaving their immigration future uncertain.

The couple made headlines in July after climbing the skyscraper's antenna, around 1,454 feet above Manhattan, and unfurling a banner carrying a message of love and peace. Kuznetsov then proposed to Nikolau on a platform below the antenna's peak. The stunt, captured on camera, ended with their arrest.

The District Attorney's Office disputed this account, saying it was inaccurate to claim that prosecutors had withdrawn an offer. It maintained that the charges against the couple remained unchanged.

Their attorney, Noam Biale, said his team had accepted an offer under which Nikolau and Kuznetsov would plead guilty to misdemeanour charges, avoiding what he described as serious immigration consequences. However, he claimed the agreement was withdrawn through an email from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office the night before the November 12 hearing.

🚨Russian daredevils #Angela_Nikolau (33) & #Ivan_Kuznetsov (32), known as Ivan Beerkus, face potential prison time & deportation to #Russia after plea deal talks broke down with prosecutors in Manhattan. 📌'We wanted to send a message of LOVE' — Daredevil couple & Empire State climbers face PRISON & deportation if convicted of felony charges 📌Manhattan prosecutors BACKED out of an agreed misdemeanour plea deal — Fox News https://t.co/Yjk8SxcNNo

The latest court hearing centred on a disagreement between the couple's lawyer and Manhattan prosecutors over a proposed plea agreement.

The couple currently face felony charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary, along with a misdemeanour charge of unlawful climbing.

Lawyer Warns Of Deportation To Russia, Possible Conscription

The possibility of being sent back to Russia has added another dimension to the case. Biale warned that deportation could have serious consequences for both climbers.

"If sent back to Russia, Mr Kuznetsov will almost certainly be sent to fight in the war in Ukraine and Ms Nikolau may be jailed for her artistic expression," Fox News quoted the lawyer.

Nikolau was visibly emotional outside the courthouse as the couple addressed the media. Kuznetsov maintained that they had not intended to damage property or put anyone in danger.

"We didn't damage any property. We didn't intend to put anyone in danger. We just wanted to send a message of love, and we're ready to defend ourselves," he said.

Nikolau added that they wanted to create a performance that would leave people with a message of peace amid the suffering in the world.

What Happened During The Empire State Building Climb?

The couple climbed the building's broadcast antenna in July and displayed a black banner reading: "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."

After reaching the top, Kuznetsov proposed to Nikolau, turning the dangerous climb into a viral engagement moment. However, the stunt also triggered a major emergency response.

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As detailed in the criminal complaint, investigators discovered that someone had shattered a security door lock for the 104th floor of the building that was off-limits. Police had to stand by for about a half-hour for the antenna to be powered down before emergency services personnel could ascend the structure and reach the two suspects. Authorities said the climb had endangered the first responders, and the building's management said it was unauthorised.