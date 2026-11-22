Seattle Airport Incident: A tense scene unfolded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, when masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detained two people as passengers were preparing to board a flight to Los Angeles. The incident took place on the jet bridge, leaving passengers shocked and delaying the Alaska Airlines flight. Videos emerging online showed officers physically restraining individuals and pushing back other passengers who seemed to be questioning the operation.

ICE Explains On Arrests According to ICE, officers carried out a targeted operation at around 8:05 am (Pacific Standard Time) on Saturday to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national whom the agency accused of overstaying his visa. In a statement shared on X, ICE said other travelers attempted to interfere with the arrest, with one passenger allegedly throwing hot coffee at officers.

The agency identified that passenger as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, another Mexican national whom it described as a visa overstay. ICE said she was also arrested and would face charges of assaulting a federal officer. Explaining the arrests, ICE wrote, "On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws."

ALSO READ: Deported After 30 Years, Indian-Origin Woman Inspires New US Bill To Protect Immigrants The agency further alleged that passengers tried to obstruct and assault its officers during the operation. It also said, "The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer."

Videos Show Officers Detaining Travellers Videos recorded by people at the airport showed masked officers dragging one individual along the jet bridge leading to the aircraft. In another part of the clip, officers could be seen holding individuals down on the ground while pushing away people who approached or appeared to question their actions. A woman could also be heard shouting that her daughter was being taken away. She repeatedly claimed that they had work permits.

Nothing says "welcome to Seattle" like a cup of hot coffee to the face. ICE arrested a man for overstaying his visa on the jet bridge of an Alaska flight at Sea-Tac this morning. DHS says another passenger threw her coffee on the officers. Plot twist. She overstayed her visa too. Now she's facing a federal assault charge. The Port of Seattle is "outraged." The governor and the mayor piled on. Not about the coffee, of course. Looks like those officers were just doing their job. Somebody get them a refill. — Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) November 22, 2026 Governor Bob Ferguson Criticises ICE Operation The incident prompted a strong response from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, who criticised the use of masked officers and the manner in which the travelers were detained. Expressing his anger over the operation, Ferguson wrote on X, "ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I'm outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today's actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE’s deeply un-American tactics. I'll have more to say this afternoon." The Port of Seattle also expressed concern over the incident. In its statement, the Port said it was "outraged" by the incident and clarified that airport authorities had no prior involvement or knowledge of the enforcement action.

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 22, 2026 Debate On US Immigration Practices The videos have attracted attention online, drawing strong reactions and renewed debate over immigration enforcement practices in the US. The scenes of masked officers detaining travellers in a crowded airport have raised concerns about the treatment of passengers, the use of force, and the presence of immigration agents in sensitive public spaces. ALSO READ: Green Card In Exchange For Sex: Woman Accuses US Immigration Officer Of Sexual Assault At Detention Centre

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