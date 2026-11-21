US-Iran War: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday refuted the Iran army's claims that its air defence system damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf. In its statement, the authority stated that reports of a US jet making an emergency landing due to an attack are false, adding that all the aircraft in the region are safe. The clarification came after Iran's state-owned Tasnim news agency claimed that the US aircraft suffered severe damage on Friday.

CENTCOM Issues Clarification In its statement, CENTCOM asserted that the claims made by the Iranian news agency are false, clarifying that Tehran did not attack any US aircraft. The authority further stated that all the US military fighter jets are safe in the Middle East. "CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims it targeted and damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday, forcing an emergency landing. This is FALSE," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"FACT: Iran did not attack a U.S. F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday - at all. All U.S. military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for," the authority added. As per Iranian media, the Iranian Army's air defence system detected the aircraft over the Persian Gulf and fired a missile toward it.

ALSO READ: Houthi Strike Hits Riyadh's Tallest Skyscraper Housing Saudi Wealth Fund HQ; Dramatic Videos Show Aftermath | WATCH What Iranian Media Said? The report further stated that the missile exploded near the aircraft, leading to damage. The Iranian media further stated that the explosion compelled the pilot to make an emergency landing. While citing flight-tracking data, the media claimed that the aircraft transmitted an emergency code before landing at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi.

However, this is not the first time that Iranian authorities have claimed to be targeting US aircraft during the military conflict. Earlier in March, Cetcom confirmed that a fighter jet had made an emergency landing at a regional base after sustaining damages.

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