Two Indian-origin people were shot dead outside a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, in a suspected targeted attack that investigators believe bears indicators of organised crime. The victims have been identified as Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, both residents of the neighbouring township of Delta.

The shooting took place on the night of November 15 in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which is investigating the double homicide, identified the victims on Wednesday, CBC News reported.

ALSO READ: After US, Canada Names Gangster Goldy Brar Most-Wanted Fugitive, $2,50,000 Bounty Announced According to the Surrey Police Service, officers and emergency medical personnel were called to the parking lot near 88 Avenue and 124 Street at around 10.38 pm after receiving reports of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. First responders attempted to resuscitate the victims before taking them to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

Burnt Car Suspected To Be Linked To Shooting Around 13 minutes after the shooting, at 10.51 pm, police received a report of a vehicle fire in the 9700 block of Princess Drive. Investigators later recovered a burnt four-door sedan believed to be connected to the killings.

Police are working to identify the people who fled the vehicle. IHIT Sergeant Freda Fong told CBC News that investigators believe the car fire was linked to the shooting and that the burnt vehicle was the suspected getaway car. Police Suspect Targeted Attack, Probe Organised Crime Angle In its statement, IHIT said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident with indicators of organised crime involvement. However, the motive has not been established, and police have not confirmed any specific gang connection.

Police said Rehal had previous interactions with law enforcement over weapons and firearms-related offences, while Kaur had "limited known contacts in Canada". Investigators are also working with the victims' families to understand their activities before the shooting. ALSO READ: Canadian Police Suspect Targeted Killing After Indian Man's Body Found In Burning Car In British Columbia's Langley "This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," Fong said in the statement. She added that investigators were pursuing all available leads to identify those responsible and hold them accountable. IHIT has appealed to witnesses and people who may have CCTV or dash-camera footage from the Walmart parking lot or the area around Princess Drive between 10 pm and 11 pm on November 15 to come forward. You May Also Like To Watch: