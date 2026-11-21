Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, also known as "El Chapo Isidro", a notorious Mexican drug lord and one of the most wanted fugitives on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) list, has reportedly been arrested following a major operation in northern Sinaloa.

The operation took place on Friday in Guasave, a major hub in Mexico's agricultural heartland, sparking intense gunfights between Mexican military forces and armed cartel militants. While federal officials have yet to formally confirm Meza Flores' capture, local authorities confirmed an attack on federal personnel as chaos erupted across the city, with vehicles torched and heavy gunfire ringing out, CNN reported.

ALSO READ: El Mencho: From Poor Village To Mexico's Powerful Cartel Kingpin; Story Of Policeman-Turned-'Drug Lord' Baseball Match Halted Videos circulating online captured what appeared to be Mexican security force Black Hawk helicopters hovering overhead, unleashing a barrage of rapid fire over Guasave during the showdown. Footage of a pair of Mexican Air Force UH-60 Blackhawks engaging Cártel de Guasave forces with M134 minigun fire in Guasave, Sinaloa, tonight. Fighting broke out after a major cartel leader was captured. https://t.co/EQ7XxRsFyu — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 21, 2026 The gunfire forced officials to suspend a 2026 Liga Mexicana summer league baseball game underway at Kuroda Park stadium after shots were heard near the venue. Who Is Fausto Isidro Meza Flores? Flores allegedly heads the Meza-Flores Criminal Organisation, widely known as Los Mazatlecos. According to the FBI, which had placed a USD 5 million bounty on his head, he is accused of orchestrating the large-scale possession, distribution, and importation of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana into the United States.

He was previously indicted in 2012 on drug trafficking charges and again in 2019 for drug trafficking violations and possession of a firearm. Turf Wars And Rise To Power For years, the Meza-Flores cartel has been locked in a brutal turf war with the rival Sinaloa Cartel, formerly led by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who is now serving time in a US prison, according to the US Treasury Department.

ALSO READ: US Authorities Arrest Mexican Drug Lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, El Chapo’s Son In Major Crackdown Taking advantage of internal rifts that weakened two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, Flores expanded his stronghold across Guasave, Los Mochis, and surrounding foothill towns. In 2024, the Mexican Navy seized over a ton of fentanyl in Guasave, the largest seizure of the drug in the country's history.

The Mexican Army led the operation to arrest Flores, similar to its high-profile crackdown earlier this year against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which resulted in the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," during a military clash in February.

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