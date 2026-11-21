India-China Relations: A US Congressional committee's recent report has alleged that China has increased its military ties with Pakistan to suppress India's rise in the region. As per the report, along with the military partnerships, Beijing is increasing industrial pressure to attain its goals. The panel has highlighted that a strong tie between China and Pakistan increases the chances of a two-front war for New Delhi.

Report Explains China's Strategy In a report titled "China's Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific", the panel asserted that India is one of the rising forces in Asia. The report stated that India's rise could balance power in the subcontinent, adding that Beijing is aware of this fact. While mentioning the military conflict between India and Pakistan in 2025, the report stated that China could strengthen Islamabad without directly participating.

"China's evolving military partnership with Pakistan has made a two-front contingency an increasingly critical concern for India. The May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict demonstrated how China could strengthen Pakistan during a crisis without Beijing entering the fighting directly, adding to India's concerns about how a future conflict with Pakistan could develop," the report highlighted.

ALSO READ: Canada Shooting: 2 Indian-Origin Persons Shot Dead Outside Walmart, Police Suspect Organised Crime Link China Trying To Suppress India's Growth The panel also pointed out that Beijing is trying to suppress India's growth by several steps, including claiming rights on the disputed lands and increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean. "Beijing is continuing its military buildup, asserting sovereignty claims along the disputed border, deepening military support for Pakistan, and expanding its naval and surveillance presence in the Indian Ocean," the panel stated.

Earlier this year, China for the first time accepted providing assistance to Islamabad during the Operation Sindoor, which India launched after the killing of 26 tourists in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The report has also pointed out that China is also putting economic pressure on Delhi by limiting crucial imports. The panel further suggested the American authorities strengthen ties with India to balance the power in the region.