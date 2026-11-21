US President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that any future agreement with Iran must be "permanent" to strictly prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Speaking amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran, Trump reiterated that the US will not settle for anything short of a genuine, lasting deal.

"I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. ALSO READ: Nvidia Loses Third-Most Valuable US Company Spot, Trump Backs Second Chance For Jensen Huang To Return As CEO Tehran's New Leadership 'More Rational' In an interview with Fox News, Trump noted that he has never been particularly focused on regime change in Iran, even while describing his strikes on the country's senior leadership as a major turning point for Tehran. Although he characterised Iran's new leadership as "more rational", he questioned its credibility in the negotiations, alleging a long history of broken agreements.

Fuel Prices Linked To Negotiations The latest remarks come after Trump sharply criticised Tehran during a press conference held following his visit to China. Linking fluctuations in gasoline prices directly to the outcome of the US-Iran negotiations, he claimed that while Tehran wants an agreement, the terms it has offered so far remain unacceptable to Washington.

"The prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me," Trump stated. Misleading People For 51 Years Accusing Iranian officials of misleading people for over the past five decades, Trump dismissed past diplomatic frameworks as hollow. ALSO READ: APEC Summit: Trump-Xi-Putin Trilateral Conclave Makes History With 'No Nuclear War Declaration' And Four Key Pledges "We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47. It's 51 years," he said, adding bluntly that Tehran had been misleading people throughout that entire period.

His back-to-back statements underscore his continued push for an agreement that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while maintaining that Washington would not accept a deal that falls short of its expectations. (With Inputs From ANI) You May Also Like To Watch