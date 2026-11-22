Canada Walmart Shooting: A double homicide investigation is underway in Surrey, British Columbia, after an Indian-origin couple was shot dead outside a Walmart store in a suspected targeted attack. The victims, identified as 23-year-old Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Sukhjeet Kaur, were found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the night of November 15. Police suspect the killings may be linked to organised crime.

Couple Found With Gunshot Wounds Outside Walmart According to the Surrey Police Service, officers and emergency medical teams received a report about a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot near 88 Avenue and 124 Street. The incident took place at around 10:38 pm. When emergency responders reached the location, they tried to save both victims before taking them to a nearby hospital. However, both died shortly afterwards. According to a report by CBC News, Rehal was known to police in connection with weapons-related offences and Kaur had "limited known contacts in Canada". Both lived in the neighbouring township of Delta.

Police Investigate Possible Organised Crime Link The Surrey Police Service believes the shooting was targeted and is looking into possible links to organised crime. In a statement, the police confirmed that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which handles major homicide investigations in British Columbia, has taken charge of the case. Police added that no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting at the time of the statement.

ALSO READ: Canadian Police Suspect Targeted Killing After Indian Man's Body Found In Burning Car In British Columbia's Langley "The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over conduct of a homicide investigation following an incident in which one male and one female have died. At approximately 10:38 pm on November 15, 2026, Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers and BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) staff responded to a parking lot in the area of 88 Avenue of 124 Street for a report of a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. When first responders arrived on scene, attempts were made to resuscitate the male and female. Both victims were transported to hospital where a short time later, they were pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time," the statement read.

IHIT has taken over conduct of a homicide investigation where one male and one female was found with gunshot wounds in the area of 88 Ave and 124 St and both later pronounced deceased. Anyone with info is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448). Details: https://t.co/QUmRi0IRcP #SurreyBC — Surrey Police Service (@surreyps) November 16, 2026 Vehicle Fire Also Under Investigation The police statement also mentioned a vehicle fire reported shortly after the shooting. At around 10:51 pm on November 15, authorities received information about a vehicle fire in the 9700 block of Princess Drive. Investigators are now trying to establish whether the vehicle fire is connected to the killings. Another Case Earlier, an Indian man, 25-year-old Tushar Sharma, was found dead inside a burning car in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Sharma, who lived in Surrey, was found after police responded to a car fire in the Rawlinson Crescent area at around 10:30 pm on October 29. Firefighters discovered human remains inside the vehicle while putting out the fire, following which police launched a homicide investigation.

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