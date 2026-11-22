Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik caught the attention of people at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi after switching from English to Urdu during his speech. Speaking at Delhi's historic Purana Qila on Saturday, Malik said he felt uncomfortable speaking in English when the tomb of famous Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib was only a few miles away. He called Urdu "the language of my heart", bringing a cultural and literary touch to his address.

Pakistani Minister Chooses Urdu Over English During his address at the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Malik began speaking in English but later decided to continue in Urdu. Explaining his decision, he said that speaking English in a city so closely connected with Urdu literature felt unusual. His reference to Ghalib, whose tomb is located in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, drew attention to the city's strong connection with Urdu poetry and literature.

"یہ قلعہ، جس میں آج ہم بیٹھے ہیں، خود ایک کہانی ہے۔ اس قلعے کی بنیاد ہمایوں نے رکھی، جن کا تعلق تیموری خاندان سے تھا اور جو وسطی ایشیا سے آئے تھے۔" وفاقی وزیر ڈاکٹر مصدق ملک کا نئی دہلی میں پہلے ایس سی او سولائزیشن ڈائیلاگ فورم سے اہم خطاب https://t.co/xV6Jq10Gym — Senator Musadik Office (@Team_Musadik) November 21, 2026 Malik Highlights Delhi's Cultural Diversity Apart from speaking about Urdu and Ghalib, Malik also spoke about Delhi's history and its links with different cultures. He said that the city had become richer through the influence of different civilisations rather than losing its identity. "Delhi was not diminished by the cultures that came from outside; it grew stronger because of them," he said while addressing the gathering. ‘गालिब के शहर में उर्दू का ही रंग जमेगा’: SCO मंच पर पाकिस्तान के मंत्री ने अंग्रेजी छोड़ उर्दू में रखी बात "गालिब की कब्र से कुछ मील दूर, यहां बैठकर इंग्लिश में बात करना थोड़ा अजीब लगा तो जी में यही समाया कि आज अपने दिल की आवाज उर्दू में बात करूं… ” #SCOCivilisationalDialgue https://t.co/031FXOCzqG — Imran khan (@iamIMP_1) November 21, 2026 ALSO READ: Pak Minister Musadik Malik Gets Approval For Taj Mahal Visit, Nizamuddin Dargah Request Denied His remarks focused on how different traditions and communities have shaped Delhi's culture over the years. Malik also referred to Mughal Emperor Humayun and Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri. He explained that the fort reflects the influence of two different rulers and their historical backgrounds.

Malik said, "This Qila, where we are sitting, is in itself a story. A fort whose foundation was laid by Humayun, who had a descent from the Timurid dynasty linkage and came from Central Asia. Sher Shah Suri further built on it, who was an Afghan. One wall, two rivals, meaning two rulers and one fort, meaning two layers and one trench."

Netizens React While his reference to Mirza Ghalib and Urdu's cultural importance became a talking point, the speech also drew criticism from some users on social media. Some users questioned the choice of language at an international forum, while others highlighted the cultural significance of speaking Urdu in Delhi.

A user wrote, "He's using Ghalib as an excuse to speak Urdu so he doesn't have to speak English. It's common knowledge around the world how limited Pakistanis are when it comes to English." Another user wrote, "I am truly impressed. When a country sends an educated & cultured person to represent it abroad, that person reflects the country's values, culture, & identity. Dr. Musadiq has represented Pakistan exceptionally well. And why wouldn't he? He is an educated, well-mannered person."

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