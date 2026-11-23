US President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Democrats following their victories in the November 3 midterm elections. Trump on Monday blamed them for the sharp fall in the American stock market, claiming that the US stock market has lost more than USD 6 trillion in value since the elections. He argued that the market decline is proof of his earlier warning that a Democratic victory would hurt the economy. Trump also linked the fall in oil prices and increased tensions with Iran to the election results as Republicans brace for major change in the US Congress in January.

Trump Says He Had Predicted Market Crash In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that he had predicted two major developments ahead of the midterm elections. Those were a fall in the stock market if Democrats won and increased aggression from Iran. He alleged that Iran had killed 81,000 protesters and had stepped up its drone and missile attacks over the past week. Trump accused Democrats of being weak and ineffective, claiming that Iranian leaders viewed them as an easy target.

He wrote, "As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred. Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year."

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Mojtaba Leadership 'More Rational', Rules Out Regime Change Bid As Focus On 'Permanent' Deal To Block Nukes Trump also argued that falling oil prices supported his earlier prediction. In another post, he questioned the connection between the election results and developments in the oil market. "Isn’t it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Wall Street Sees Sharp Fall Trump's comments come as US markets have experienced a steep decline. On Friday, November 20, the S&P 500 fell 3.7 per cent, marking its seventh consecutive day of losses. The index also entered correction territory, meaning it had fallen at least 10 per cent from its record high. The Nasdaq Composite suffered an even sharper decline, dropping 5.3 per cent on Friday. According to Radar Online, it ended the week down around 10 per cent, recording its worst weekly performance since March 2020.

Chip Stocks Take Major Hit Technology and semiconductor companies were among the biggest losers during the market downturn. According to Yahoo Finance, chip stocks recorded their worst week since September 2001. Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable technology companies, has been particularly affected. Its market value has fallen by around USD 2.7 trillion since its October 6 peak, while its shares dropped approximately 14 per cent on Friday.

Trump Intensifies His Attacks Meanwhile, Trump has increasingly used the market decline to criticise Democrats, presenting the stock market's performance as evidence of what he had warned voters about before the elections. He has also questioned the election itself, describing it as strange and linking the outcome to developments involving Iran and global oil prices.

However, his claims about Democrats causing the stock market decline are assertions and do not establish the reason for the market's losses. The figures cited by financial outlets show the extent of the market downturn, but they do not establish that the election results caused it.

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