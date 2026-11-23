HKH Winter Outlook: As the world braces for the impact of El Nino, which is set to peak in December, a report has warned about its effects on the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. The warning comes from the Hindu Kush Himalaya Winter Outlook 2026, which covers the period from November 2026 to February 2027. It has stated that a strong El Nino could bring more rainfall and snowfall than usual to several parts of the HKH region during the winter. India, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are among the countries covered by the forecast.

HKH Report Finding The report is jointly prepared by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Beijing Normal University and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It has predicted the possibility of a wetter-than-normal winter across much of the Himalayan region and warned that some areas could experience dry conditions and a higher risk of forest fires. While additional rain and snow could improve water availability in some areas, it could also increase the risk of floods, landslides, and avalanches.

ALSO READ: El Nino To Weak Western Disturbances: Why Delhi Continues To Boil By November End; IMD Forecast Shorter Winter Forecast About India For India, the outlook forecasts normal to above-normal winter rainfall and snowfall across parts of the northern Himalayan region. This means several areas could receive more rain and snow than they usually do during the winter months. The western Himalayan region, including parts of northern India, is expected to receive deeper-than-normal snowfall.

This simply means more snow accumulation in mountain areas during the winter. Snowfall is usually considered important for maintaining water supplies, but heavy snowfall and rainfall also increase the risk of avalanches, landslides and localised flooding. The report also forecasts above-normal temperatures across parts of India. While some areas are likely to experience warmer-than-usual conditions, higher mountain regions may remain colder.

Higher Risk Of Floods, Landslides And Avalanches The report has raised concerns about natural disasters in the Himalayan region as heavy rain can cause rivers and streams to rise quickly, increasing the risk of localised flooding. In mountain areas, intense rainfall can also loosen soil and rocks, triggering landslides. The concern also stems from the catastrophic flash floods that struck Nepal in August which killed over 1,450 people and left 5,285 still missing.

These risks are significant for India, Nepal and other countries with settlements, roads and infrastructure in mountainous areas. Moreover, the above-normal temperatures across India and other countries are likely to affect agriculture and water resources. However, the timing, intensity, and location of rainfall and snowfall will determine the actual impact on people, agriculture, and water resources.

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