A fresh report of the seizure of a cargo ship carrying 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate and millions of unregistered SIM cards in Indonesian waters has raised concerns over China's secret transfer of missile material to Bangladesh. The Indonesian Navy intercepted the vessel off Belawan, North Sumatra on November 7. The vessel was travelling from China's Lianyungang Port to Bangladesh's Mongla Port.

The naval authorities disclosed the seizure at a press briefing at the Navy Regional Command I in Belawan on November 20. Vice Admiral Denih Hendrata, commander of the Indonesian Fleet Command, led the briefing. A report by Dhaka-based The Business Standard (TBS) identified the vessel as MV Star Lines, Comoros-flagged. Sodium perchlorate is a white, crystalline strong oxidising chemical used in missile and rocket propellant as it catches fire rapidly or explodes when heated or mixed with fuels.

The Indonesian naval authorities have stated that the amount seized is sufficient enough to manufacture 100 missiles. ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina's Possible Bangladesh Return Sparks Buzz As Bengal BJP MLA Hints At Her Entry Through Petrapole Border MV Star Lines was scheduled to reach Mongla Port on November 8, according to vessel-tracking website VesselFinder. The ship had reportedly made a stop in Indonesian waters to refuel when the naval personnel, on patrol vessel KRI Sigalu-857, noticed unusual movements by it.

Radio communication was disabled The vessel failed to respond to the radio communication, leading to an inspection. SIB News Network, an Indonesian news outlet, reported that the navy suspected the vessel may have switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS). The naval authorities are examining it as part of their investigation.

ALSO READ: Military Ties With Pak, Economic Pressure: China Moves To Suppress India's Rise, Warns US Panel Customs sources cited by TBS said the name of the importer and the type of goods could normally be identified through the Import General Manifest (IGM), a manifest filed electronically by the vessel operator with the customs of the country before arrival. However, the ship was intercepted before reaching Bangladesh, and so identifying the importer will require further investigation.