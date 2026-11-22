Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again spoken about India’s cultural and linguistic diversity, saying he finds the country’s many languages and traditions fascinating. He recently shared an interesting exchange he had with PM Narendra Modi in which they talked about how many Indians speak languages other than Hindi.

In an interview, Putin described Indian civilisation as one of the oldest and said his interest in learning more about it keeps growing. "Take, for example, Indian civilisation - the oldest one. It is very interesting. The more I learn about it, the more fascinated I become," he said, according to Sputnik.

ALSO READ: 'We Spy On Each Other': Trump's Candid Admission Has A Link With Nvidia Spygate Controversy What Did PM Modi Tell Putin About India's Languages? Recalling his conversation with Modi, Putin said he had asked the Prime Minister how many people in India spoke the official language. VIDEO | Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Indian civilisation and its linguistic diversity; recalls conversation with PM Modi. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/WG9ApCRpqp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2026 "I spoke with PM Modi not long ago and asked, 'How many of the country's citizens speak the official language?' He said, 'About 600 million''. 'And what's the total population of the country?' (PM Modi replied) 'One and a half billion'." Putin said he was surprised to learn that only about one-third of India’s population spoke the language he was referring to. When he asked about the rest, Modi told him that about two-thirds of the people across the country spoke their own languages.

Reacting to this, the Russian President said, "Isn't that amazing? It's stunning!" ALSO READ: Trump Backs Joint Summit With Xi And Putin Ahead Of Historic Shenzhen Meet Today, Explains Strategic Advantage India Recognises 22 Scheduled Languages India’s linguistic diversity is clearly reflected in its Constitution, which recognises 22 scheduled languages under the Eighth Schedule. These include Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, among others. Hindi and English are the official languages of the Union government. India does not have a constitutionally designated national language. A video of Putin’s interview has been widely shared on social media. This is not the first time Putin has praised India’s diversity. Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club last month, he described the country as "unique, diverse, and united." Putin's last meeting with PM Modi was on September 11 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders have met twice this year, with their earlier meeting taking place in Bishkek in August.