IIT Kharagpur commemorated its Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates 75 years of the establishment of the university, in the presence of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was present in West Bengal during the occasion on Saturday. He addressed the gathering comprising students, faculty members and alumni and asked young innovators to think out of the box and be instrumental in making India a developed nation.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the 75-year-old tradition of IIT Kharagpur would definitely help the nation achieve development until 2047. The Governor of West Bengal, R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari and Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, were among the other attendees.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan CET 12th Level City Slip 2026 OUT: Check RSSB Common Eligibility Test City, Shift Timings And Download Steps Here Distinguished Guests at the Celebration Besides the Prime Minister, the Platinum Jubilee was attended by West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. West Bengal Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay and IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. Suman Chakraborty were also present. The event recalled the institute’s academic achievements, research work and contribution to nation-building over 75 years.

“Break the Limits, Unlock the Possibilities” Modi said nations realise their true potential only when they break the boundaries of their thinking. He described India’s approach in recent years as “Break the Limits, Unlock the Possibilities”. Citing poverty reduction, the Semiconductor Mission and the opening up of the space sector to private players, he said the country had made progress by challenging conventional limitations.

A Legacy of Nation-Building Congratulating the institute on completing 75 years, the Prime Minister said IIT Kharagpur, the country’s first Indian Institute of Technology, had contributed to India’s transformation across sectors. These include industrial development, infrastructure, space research, atomic energy and information technology. He noted that its campus was once a detention camp for freedom fighters.

He also highlighted the role of its alumni in semiconductor facilities and space startups, including Skyroot Aerospace, founded by alumnus Pawan Kumar Chandana. Modi also recalled campus traditions such as the residential halls and Diwali illumination celebrations. Message to Students: “Nation First” According to the Prime Minister, the coming two decades would be important for the country’s growth and progress, as some of those students who were present at that time would assume leadership positions by 2047.

ALSO READ: Bihar Board 2027: BSEB Releases Second Dummy Admit Card For Matric, Inter 2027 Exams; Details The Prime Minister called on them to look at problems in the country that could be overcome with their assistance and follow the “Nation First” strategy. In the concluding part of his speech, he told the students and alumni to continue striving for innovation and nation-building, using the words of Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”