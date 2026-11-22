RSSB CET 12th Level City Slip 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the CET 12th level city intimation slip 2026 for 21st November 2026. The CET 12th level intimation slip can be downloaded from the Rajasthan SSO online portal, which is located at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be held on 1, 2 and 3 December 2026 in two shifts each day. The city allocated in the intimation slip assists candidates in making travel arrangements in advance. The intimation slip should not be confused with the admit card.

ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 22): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here CET 12th Level 2026 Examination Schedule of RSSB: The RSSB CET 12th Level exam will be held on December 1, 2 and 3, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts each day. The time of the morning shift is 10 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift is 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The advance release of the city slip helps the applicants make travel arrangements in advance and avoid last-minute rush.

Steps to Download the RSSB CET 12th Level City Slip Candidates can follow these steps to download the city intimation slip: 1. Visit the Rajasthan SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in. 2. Select the recruitment section on the homepage. 3. Click on the “RSSB CET 12th Level City Intimation Slip 2026” link. 4. Enter the application number and date of birth in the designated space. 5. Submit the details. 6. The city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: Bihar Board 2027: BSEB Releases Second Dummy Admit Card For Matric, Inter 2027 Exams; Details Details Mentioned on the City Slip The important information in the exam city slip includes the name of the candidate, the application number, gender, category, exam city, examination date, and timing of the shift. It is recommended that the candidates check all the information after downloading the slip.

Please note that this 'advance city slip' is not the admit card for the RSSB CET 2026. An admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination center and will be issued a few days before the examination.