Second Dummy Admit Card for Bihar BSEB Exams 2027: The second dummy admit card for Bihar School Examination Board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Download the Bihar BSEB exams 2027 Class 10 and 12 admit card from the official website, exam.biharboardonline.org, and check all details carefully after downloading.

The window for correction is open till 26th November 2026. If there are any errors in students' particulars, then students must contact their school authorities, as no corrections in any particulars can be made.

BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card 2027: Key Details

Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exams Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) 2027 Document Released Second Dummy Admit Card Official Website exam.biharboardonline.org Who Can Download Students and principals Correction Window Closes November 26, 2026 Details on Admit Card Student’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, subjects, photograph and more

How to Download the BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website, exam.biharboardonline.org

Step 2: Now click on the student login option on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the relevant dummy admit card link.

Step 4: Enter the credentials and submit the details.

Step 5: The second dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and verify the details mentioned on it thoroughly. Students should download the dummy admit card. Check every detail carefully.