Second Dummy Admit Card for Bihar BSEB Exams 2027: The second dummy admit card for Bihar School Examination Board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Download the Bihar BSEB exams 2027 Class 10 and 12 admit card from the official website, exam.biharboardonline.org, and check all details carefully after downloading.
The window for correction is open till 26th November 2026. If there are any errors in students' particulars, then students must contact their school authorities, as no corrections in any particulars can be made.
BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card 2027: Key Details
|Board
|Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|Exams
|Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) 2027
|Document Released
|Second Dummy Admit Card
|Official Website
|exam.biharboardonline.org
|Who Can Download
|Students and principals
|Correction Window Closes
|November 26, 2026
|Details on Admit Card
|Student’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, subjects, photograph and more
How to Download the BSEB Second Dummy Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website, exam.biharboardonline.org
Step 2: Now click on the student login option on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the relevant dummy admit card link.
Step 4: Enter the credentials and submit the details.
Step 5: The second dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Note: Download the admit card and verify the details mentioned on it thoroughly. Students should download the dummy admit card. Check every detail carefully.
Correction Rules and Important Instructions
Students who find any discrepancy in the hall ticket must inform the school authority immediately. Have the details corrected before the deadline. The board has clearly stated that a full change in the student’s name, the parent’s name or the date of birth is not allowed through the correction window. If such a change is needed, the school principal must send an email to the board with documents as proof.