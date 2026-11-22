Works by Day, Studies by Night: Santosh Kumar, a student of the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Ludhiana, won the Best Drone Technician Award in India. Being a student from a poor family that depends on his father's daily wage labour, he managed to work and study and scored 597 out of 600 in the six-month drone technology course.

In Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded the student the Best Drone Technician Award. His success story has turned into an inspiration for thousands of youth who lack resources and shoulder many responsibilities.

ALSO READ: Bihar Higher Education Department To Recruit 10,479 Assistant Professors Under New Rules; Details

Working Through Limited Resources:

The daily wage labour of his father, Arun Kumar, is the means through which the family sustains itself. Despite being from such a poor family, Santosh did not want to keep his dreams limited. Having completed his class 12, he decided to join the six-month course in drone technology, keeping in mind the potential it had in the future. He kept working during his course to ensure that his family would not have to face any extra financial burden.