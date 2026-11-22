- Santosh Kumar won the Best Drone Technician Award in India.
- Scored 597/600 in the drone technology course at NSTI Ludhiana.
- Honored by Prime Minister Modi for his inspiring success story.
Works by Day, Studies by Night: Santosh Kumar, a student of the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Ludhiana, won the Best Drone Technician Award in India. Being a student from a poor family that depends on his father's daily wage labour, he managed to work and study and scored 597 out of 600 in the six-month drone technology course.
In Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded the student the Best Drone Technician Award. His success story has turned into an inspiration for thousands of youth who lack resources and shoulder many responsibilities.
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Working Through Limited Resources:
The daily wage labour of his father, Arun Kumar, is the means through which the family sustains itself. Despite being from such a poor family, Santosh did not want to keep his dreams limited. Having completed his class 12, he decided to join the six-month course in drone technology, keeping in mind the potential it had in the future. He kept working during his course to ensure that his family would not have to face any extra financial burden.
Why He Chose Drone Technology
Santosh says drones are increasingly used in agriculture, industry, surveying and security, which is why he decided to learn the technology. Finding time between study and work was challenging, but he reached his goal through hard work and discipline. He calls topping the country and being honoured by the Prime Minister the happiest moment of his life.
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Credit to Parents and Teachers
Santosh says his success is the result of his parents’ struggle and the guidance of his teachers. He believes young people should not stop at earning a degree. Instead, they should also learn new skills that match employment needs and the demands of the future.
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Next Goal: A Drone Startup
Santosh now aims to start his own venture in drone technology. He wants to develop new technology and useful solutions and take them to a larger scale.