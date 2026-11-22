The Bihar Higher Education Department has prepared a proposal to appoint 10,479 assistant professors, 211 principals and 2,518 staff members. The recruitment aims to fill vacant teaching posts in universities and constituent colleges across the state. These new rules are going to be used for the recruitment of assistant professors for the very first time; there is going to be an eligibility test at the state level, which is mandatory for all candidates. These rules have been approved by the Governor and the Chancellor’s office. It has also been approved by the Finance Department, and it is going to be sent to the Cabinet Secretariat.

How many vacancies are there, and where? Out of 10,479 positions, 4,000 are vacant in universities, and 6,479 permanent assistant professors are going to be recruited in 211 new constituent colleges. In the case of universities, Patna University has 501 vacancies, Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University has 304, Lalit Narayan Mithila University 743 and Veer Kunwar Singh University 480.

What Is Planned for the New Colleges? One principal and two assistant professor positions will be provided in every department of the new college. There will be appointment of thirty assistant professors in fifteen different subjects of Science, Arts and Commerce along with one teacher in a vocational subject. Besides this, each college will have twelve staff members, including clerks, laboratory assistants, computer operators, and fourth-grade employees. Recruitment for clerks and technical persons will be done through the State Staff Selection Commission and State Technical Service Commission.

What Will be the New Method of Selection? The candidates have to qualify in the state-level eligibility test similar to NET, which will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Successful candidates will be recommended by the commission to the Government for their appointment in universities. Appointments in the universities will be made through the Bihar University Service Commission. Selection will be done on the basis of a 160-mark written examination along with 40 marks interview with total of final selection.

Who Will Conduct the Interview, and Will Reservation Apply? The interview will be held by a three-member committee that includes subject-expert professors. The government’s reservation policy will apply to all appointments. Bihar Higher Education Department To Recruit 10,479 Assistant Professors Under New Rules; Details