Balen Shah's India Visit: Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first state visit to a neighbouring country since taking office. Shah was received by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री बालेन्द्र शाह दो दिवसीय राजकीय यात्रा पर भारत पहुंचे। यात्रा के दौरान वे राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू से मुलाकात करेंगे और सोमवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। दोनों नेता व्यापार, निवेश, ऊर्जा, कनेक्टिविटी और बुनियादी ढांचे सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में सहयोग मजबूत करने पर चर्चा करेंगे। कॉपीराइट-फ्री कंटेंट पाएँ केवल #PBSHABD पर। अभी रजिस्टर करें: https://t.co/0uMyeVaAOS #IndiaNepalRelations #IndiaNepal #Diplomacy @IndiaInNepal @ShahBalen #PBSHABD — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) November 22, 2026 Shoring up bilateral ties in energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure is set to be the key focus of talks between PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday. The Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Mr. Balendra Shah @ShahBalen, has arrived in India on a State Visit. 🎥 Take a look at the enduring friendship, deep-rooted cultural bonds and warm ties between India and Nepal. 🇮🇳 🇳🇵 https://t.co/g13pkgS3Fc — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 22, 2026 The Nepal PM is scheduled to review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The meeting between Shah and PM Modi on Monday is expected to provide political direction for a major upswing in the relationship in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said. ALSO READ: Nepal PM Balen Shah Meets Indian Foreign Secretary After May Standoff; Set To Visit India, Key Issues On Agenda

Following their talks, the two prime ministers would virtually inaugurate several projects in Nepal, the people cited above said, adding that a number of "forward-looking" bilateral documents in diverse areas are expected to be concluded and exchanged between the two sides.

Shah's Visit Eyes Upswing In The India-Nepal Relationship This visit comes at an opportune time, as there is considerable synergy between the national priorities of both countries regarding economic growth, social development, infrastructure expansion, technology adoption and addressing issues like natural disasters and climate change.

Major outcomes to expand cooperation are likely to be announced in sectors like energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity and infrastructure. It is learnt that the two sides are also set to explore ways to enhance bilateral economic engagement. India is Nepal's largest trade, transit and investment partner and the Himalayan nation enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market. ALSO READ: Udta Teer Controversy: Why Nepal Banned Ayushmann Khurrana's Spy Comedy Movie On India-Pakistan? "Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon''ble Mr Balendra Shah as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit... The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Why Is India-Nepal Ties Significant? India is also Nepal''s biggest export destination, receiving about 80 per cent of Nepal''s goods exports. India is also the largest source of foreign investment in Nepal, accounting for almost one-third of the total foreign direct investment received by the country.

Both sides have nurtured a comprehensive development partnership that is one of the key pillars of bilateral interaction, featuring numerous operational and ongoing projects and initiatives. In 2025-26, Nepal''s revenue from net electricity exports to India was approximately 1800 crore Nepalese Rupees. India and Nepal share a substantial partnership in the field of energy, where the long-term supply agreement plays a key role in meeting the neighbouring country''s energy requirements.

In the connectivity sector, both sides are discussing new possibilities such as the Raxaul-Kathmandu railway link, which could open new avenues for cross-border passenger and freight connectivity. Railway Services Between Ayodhya And Janakpur Dham A new passenger train service will commence between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham, connecting two of the most revered centres of the Ramayana tradition, the people cited above said. Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship. (With Agencies Inputs)