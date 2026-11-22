Jammu-Kashmir: The political tussle over the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir has escalated once again, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading sharp barbs over the timeline and intent behind the Central government's commitment.

Addressing a public gathering in Mendhar, Poonch district, Abdullah questioned the Centre's repeated assurance of restoring statehood at an "appropriate time". Raising a pointed query, the National Conference (NC) leader asked whether the BJP-led Central government was waiting to have its own Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir before fulfilling its promise. In response, the BJP dismissed Abdullah's allegations, reiterating its commitment to statehood while challenging the NC government's priorities and performance.

ALSO READ: Show Of Unity In Public, Revolt Inside: What Happened At NC's High-Stakes Meeting At Farooq Abdullah's Residence Omar Abdullah Questions Centre's 'Appropriate Time' Assurance During his address, the Chief Minister argued that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have waited long enough and deserve a clear explanation regarding when their statehood will be restored. He stated that if the BJP intends to restore statehood only after forming its own government in the region, the party should admit so openly rather than keeping citizens in the dark.

Abdullah also pointed to the three-stage process outlined by the Central government during the Supreme Court proceedings on Article 370, involving delimitation, Assembly elections, and the restoration of statehood. With the first two milestones completed, the Chief Minister questioned why the final step remains unfulfilled, noting that he has raised the demand repeatedly in interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Omar Abdullah Questions J-K Security Control A central pillar of Abdullah's critique focused on the division of administrative powers under the current Union Territory framework. He noted that law and order, along with control over the police force, remain under the direct authority of the Central government rather than the elected administration.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister argued that citing security incidents as a justification to delay statehood is unfair when the elected government does not control the security machinery. Maintaining that full statehood is crucial for democratic accountability, Abdullah asserted that an elected government requires complete administrative authority to fulfil its responsibilities to the people.

BJP's Counterattack The BJP has strongly opposed the National Conference's stance, accusing the Chief Minister of raising the statehood issue to divert public attention from unfulfilled Assembly election promises. BJP spokesperson Dr Tahir Chowdhury and other party leaders argued that Abdullah should prioritise governance, economic development, employment generation, and electricity supply instead of making political statements.

Furthermore, the BJP drew a clear line between restoring statehood and reviving Jammu and Kashmir's pre-August 2019 constitutional status. Party leaders reiterated that while the Centre remains committed to granting statehood at an appropriate time, it opposes any political attempt to link the demand with the restoration of Article 370.

ALSO READ: Mamata's TMC To Pawar's NCP And Now Omar Abdullah's NC: Decoding Similar Pattern Behind Rebellions In Regional Parties Assembly Clash Over J-K Statehood Restoration The divide between the two parties previously split onto the floor of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during the September 2026 session. When the Abdullah government introduced a resolution seeking the immediate restoration of full statehood, the BJP objected to clauses they viewed as referencing the pre-2019 special status framework.

For the National Conference, the campaign, spanning from protests at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to public rallies in districts like Poonch, remains central to restoring statehood. Meanwhile, with the BJP maintaining that prevailing circumstances will dictate the final timeline, the debate over when Jammu and Kashmir will regain its statehood continues to dominate the Union Territory's political landscape. (With Inputs From PTI)