A Delhi Police official allegedly called off his wedding in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday after the bride's family failed to arrange a Maruti Brezza on short notice. Despite the family having already booked a Hyundai Aura worth Rs 9.5 lakh and spent nearly Rs 30 lakh on the wedding arrangements, the groom reportedly refused to proceed with the ceremony, leaving the bride waiting at the mandap.

ALSO READ: Punjab Groom Calls Off Wedding Over Rs 10 Lakh Cash, Gold Demand Hours Before Marriage; 6 Booked Last-Minute Change In Car Demand According to a complaint filed by the bride's father, Subhash Kumar, the marriage between his daughter, Heena, and the groom, Kuldeep, who is posted with the Delhi Police, was fixed six months ago. Kumar alleged that he had already booked a Hyundai Aura worth approximately Rs 9.5 lakh for the groom. However, just a day before the wedding, the bride's family was informed that Kuldeep was unhappy and wanted a Maruti Brezza priced at around Rs 13 lakh instead, NDTV reported

Although the bride's family immediately cancelled the Hyundai Aura booking and tried to arrange the SUV, they could not secure the vehicle before the ceremony. Allegations Of Gold And Household Demands Kumar further alleged that the groom's family had made several demands, which he tried to fulfil within his means. According to the complaint, the groom's family had also sought gold jewellery, including a two-tola chain for Kuldeep, four-tola earrings for his mother, and ornaments for his elder brother and sister-in-law, the report added.

The bride's family claimed that they had agreed to these demands and placed orders for the jewellery. Furniture and other household items were also arranged, with the father putting the cost of the furniture at around Rs 1.32 lakh. Groom Arrives In Casual Clothes, Leaves Bride Waiting On the day of the wedding, Kuldeep allegedly arrived at the venue along with his mother in casual clothes instead of arriving with a traditional baraat (wedding procession). When he did not see the Maruti Brezza at the venue, a heated argument broke out between the two families. Kumar alleged that the policeman verbally abused his relatives and walked away from the wedding despite repeated requests.

ALSO READ: Punjab Man Drags Wife By Hair, Kicks Her On Road Over Thar And Bike Demand In Dowry, CCTV Records Assault Meanwhile, the bride, who holds MA and JBT degrees, remained waiting at the mandap in her bridal attire. Her father stated that he had spent between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh on the event, including catering for nearly 1,200 guests.

Police Complaint Filed Following the confrontation, both sides contacted the police by dialling 112. Kumar later submitted a written complaint demanding legal action against Kuldeep and his family members. Police have initiated an inquiry, and further details regarding action against the Delhi Police official are awaited.