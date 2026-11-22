A family in Assam's Cachar district has appealed to both the Centre and the state government to help find a 35-year-old man who went missing after leaving India for a job abroad. Abdul Muktadir Laskar, also known as Munna, left home earlier this year after being promised work in Azerbaijan. His family now fears he may have been recruited into the Russian military to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Laskar, a resident of Tulargram village under Sonai Police Station in Cachar, was expected to return to India in July. Later, the family discovered travel documents showing a ticket booked in his name for July 14, from Mumbai to Moscow via Baku, reported India Today. A return flight was also scheduled for July 30, but they have not been able to confirm whether he ever boarded it.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Drops Two-Child Rule While Other States Still Enforce It; Decoding The Shift In Govt Job Rules Photograph In Russian Military Uniform Raises Family's Fears The family’s worry grew after they came across a photograph on social media that appeared to show Laskar wearing a Russian military uniform with several foreign nationals. This made them suspect he might have been recruited into Russia’s armed forces. So far, however, there is no official confirmation that he was recruited or sent to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. His current location and situation remain unknown.

Wife Has Had No Contact Since August 26 Laskar’s wife, Salma, said August 26 was the last time she spoke to him. Since then, every attempt to get information about his whereabouts has drawn a blank. With no confirmed information about Laskar’s location or what kind of work he was doing, the family has sought the intervention of PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ALSO READ: Assam Shocker: Class 9 Teen Stabs Mother With Knife, Alerts Friends On WhatsApp, Then Dies By Suicide “My husband went to Russia and has gone missing since then. August 26 was the day when he spoke to me for the last time. Since then, there has been no contact. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the matter and help find my husband,” Salma said.

She is now taking care of their two children, a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, while waiting for any news about her husband. They want the authorities to trace him, find out whether he was recruited into the Russian military, and help bring him back safely to India. For now, the family continues to wait for any official word on what happened after he left the country.