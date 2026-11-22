Korean culture has become increasingly popular in India, from K-dramas and K-pop music to Korean skincare and food. But what happens when Korean street food, K-pop, beauty trends, traditional games and a little bit of Korean drama magic come together under one roof? You get K-Food Universe 2026, a festival that brings the colourful world of Korea closer to Indian audiences.

I had the opportunity to attend the festival as a media guest, and it was quite an experience. Organised by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the 10-day event was held from November 13 to 22, 2026, at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi. It celebrated everything Korean, from food and beverages to music, beauty and entertainment.

( Image credits: Jagran ) One of the first things that caught my attention was the crowd. There was excitement everywhere, with people exploring food stalls, participating in activities and clicking pictures. It was clear that Korean culture has a special place in the hearts of many Indians.

A Taste of Korea: Ramen, Hotteok and More For me, the food experiences were among the biggest attractions. I even got to try making ramen, something that immediately reminded me of familiar Korean drama scenes where characters cook instant noodles in stores and enjoy them straight from the pot. Experiencing it in real life was fun, especially for someone who has watched these moments on screen for years.

( Image credits: Jagran ) Food was naturally one of the biggest attractions at the festival. Korean cuisine has found many admirers in India, especially among people who enjoy watching Korean dramas and exploring new food trends. My personal favourite was the coffee made live using coconut milk. I also got to try Korean favourites such as hotteok, dumplings and Korean fried chicken.

( Image credits: Jagran ) Fans were trying different Korean street food, exploring food products and enjoying live cooking demonstrations. Korean restaurant Kori's also hosted cooking sessions, which drew a large crowd. The K-Market was another interesting attraction, featuring brands and vendors such as SEELA, Khuben, ARIH, K-Friends and Nongshim India. Visitors could explore Korean food products and discover flavours they may have previously seen only in K-dramas. ( Image credits: Jagran ) K-Beauty and Traditional Korean Fashion K-Food Universe 2026 was not just about food. The festival also offered a K-Beauty experience where visitors could explore Korean-style makeup and personal colour analysis. ( Image credits: Jagran ) I tried the colour analysis activity, which helped me understand how different colours complement one's appearance. I also discovered that I have a warm skin tone. It was an interesting experience and gave me a better understanding of why Korean beauty trends have become so popular among young Indians.

Another highlight was the opportunity to try Hanbok, the traditional Korean outfit, and take photographs in a Korean-themed setting. It was lovely to see people of all age groups, from 10-year-old children to women in their 40s and 50s, eagerly waiting for their turn to try the traditional outfit. There were long queues, showing just how excited visitors were to experience a part of Korean culture firsthand.

( Image credits: Jagran ) K-Pop, Games and Entertainment Music and entertainment added another exciting dimension to the celebration. K-pop fans had plenty to look forward to, including a K-pop cover dance competition, the K-Food Mask Singer contest and a ramen-eating competition. These activities made the festival especially interesting for young visitors and fans of Korean entertainment. ( Image credits: Jagran ) At the Imagine Your Korea section, I participated in a game and even won a gift! The area was packed with visitors and long queues. ( Image credits: Jagran ) Fans could also participate in traditional Korean games such as Jegichagi, Ddakji, Gonggi and Tuho. ( Image credits: Jagran ) Another attraction that caught everyone's attention was the South Korean actor/singer Park Bo-gum poster. Fans were going absolutely crazy trying to get pictures with it. People were stopping, posing and capturing moments with the popular Korean actor's poster. It was a reminder of just how strongly Korean dramas and their stars connect with Indian audiences.

( Image credits: Jagran ) Korean Food, Soju, Rice Wine The JUMAK food and beverage zone was another busy spot, particularly for those interested in Korean drinks. Soju and Korean rice wine were available for sale, and visitors seemed quite excited about it. People were stopping by to check out the bottles and make purchases.

( Image credits: Jagran ) The enthusiasm around Korean food and drinks showed how much curiosity there is about experiencing authentic Korean products. ( Image credits: Jagran ) Growing Demand for Korean Food in India In recent years, there has been growing demand for a wide range of Korean food products in India, including instant noodles, tteokbokki (Korean rice cakes), seaweed, sauces, snacks and beverages. Some of the most popular Korean food products among Indian consumers are spicy instant noodles, particularly Samyang Buldak and Nongshim Shin Ramyun. Interest in tteokbokki, kimchi, seaweed, snacks and Korean sauces is also growing. "Korean instant noodle exports to India reached USD 20.85 million as of September 2026, representing a 48.2% increase compared to the same period last year," said Byun Kyung-yong. ( Image credits: Jagran ) Sharing his thoughts on the festival, Byun Kyung-yong, Managing Director of the Bangkok Office, aT Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, said, “India offers an exciting opportunity for Korean food to connect with new consumers, and we believe the best way to build that connection is through first-hand experience. K-Food Universe 2026 brings food, music, beauty, and culture together, allowing visitors to explore Korean cuisine beyond what they see on screen.

"From tasting Korean street food and discovering new products to participating in cultural activities, the festival is designed to make Korean culture more accessible and engaging for Indian audiences. We hope visitors leave with a deeper appreciation of Korean food and a desire to explore more of what Korea has to offer."

( Image credits: Jagran ) A Memorable Experience for Korean Culture Fans For me, as a K-pop and K-drama fan and a journalist, it was a wonderful opportunity to witness how Korean culture is connecting with Indian audiences beyond television screens and social media. Some visitors came for the food, some for K-pop, others for beauty experiences, and many simply wanted to enjoy a little Korean atmosphere. As someone who experienced the festival firsthand, I felt it was more than just a food festival. It was an opportunity to discover Korean culture through small but memorable experiences.