A doctor in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was allegedly attempted to be scammed by fraudsters claiming to be from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The scammers told the doctor that his name has surfaced in the investigation related to a terrorist case.

What happened? The victim, identified as Dr Khursheed Murad Siddiqui, runs a clinic at UP’s Bareilly, allegedly received a call on Friday. The caller, a woman, claimed to an official from the ATS and forwarded the call to a “senior officer”, India Today reported.

ALSO READ: Kerala Man Gets CM VD Satheesan's Old Number, Poses As His PA For 7 Months, Calls Senior Police Officers The second scammer said that Siddiqui’s name had come up during an investigation and that his Aadhaar card had been used to open an account in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The account, he alleged, had been used to transfer Rs 2.5 crore to terrorist organisations.

He allegedly warned him that all the bank accounts belonging to the doctor were under investigation and threatened immediate arrest and stringent legal action if he failed to cooperate with the "investigation". The fraudsters told him to keep his mobile phone and to respond to anyone’s call except them.

ALSO READ: 'Children Bank Of India' On Rs 500 Notes: How Fraudsters Duped Gujarat Businessman Of Rs 40 Lakh With Fake Notes When He Doubted.. The UP doctor grew suspicious when the fake anti-terrorism officials asked him to fill out an RTGS form, which is used to transfer high-value funds electronically. Also, he noticed that something was amiss during the conversation with the callers. However, the fraudsters continued threatening him through the night.

On Saturday morning, he confided in his manager about the distressing situation, Dr Ameed Murad said. Dr Siddiqui then approached the police. Police intervention subsequently exposed the scam, revealing that the callers had impersonated ATS officials to intimidate the doctor and extort money from him.