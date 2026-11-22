The Bihar government confirmed the outbreak of bird flu after four crows found dead near the District Magistrate’s residence tested positive for the H5N1 virus. Following this, the district administration took several precautionary measures.

Disinfectant spray was applied in the DM Colony in Bihar. To prevent further spreading of the virus, poultry farms within a radius of 12 kilometres around the city have been put under surveillance.

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How was the report found?

Four crows were found dead in the DM's residence complex on November 6. Their samples were sent to Patna for the test, then to Kolkata, and finally to Bhopal. As the reports confirmed the presence of the virus, a four-member state-level team of the Animal Health and Production Institute, Patna, reached Bihar Sharif on Saturday.