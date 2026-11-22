- H5N1 bird flu confirmed in Bihar after crows died.
- Poultry farms under surveillance; disinfectant spray applied.
- Public advised caution, report sick birds, seek medical help.
The Bihar government confirmed the outbreak of bird flu after four crows found dead near the District Magistrate’s residence tested positive for the H5N1 virus. Following this, the district administration took several precautionary measures.
Disinfectant spray was applied in the DM Colony in Bihar. To prevent further spreading of the virus, poultry farms within a radius of 12 kilometres around the city have been put under surveillance.
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How was the report found?
Four crows were found dead in the DM's residence complex on November 6. Their samples were sent to Patna for the test, then to Kolkata, and finally to Bhopal. As the reports confirmed the presence of the virus, a four-member state-level team of the Animal Health and Production Institute, Patna, reached Bihar Sharif on Saturday.
The team comprised Dr Priya Ranjan, Dr Dharamveer Singh, Dr Gyanendra Kumar Verma, and Dr Sanjay Kumar. The experts met the District Animal Husbandry Officer to review the infection situation and preventive measures.
Fear of the spread of infection
According to the District Animal Husbandry Officer, a large number of migratory birds and ducks arrive at the district's water bodies in winter. There is a possibility that the virus could be introduced through them.
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The infection can spread to crows through contact with infected birds. However, bird flu has not been confirmed at any poultry farm in the district so far. There have been no reported cases of unusual chicken deaths. As a precautionary measure, the leave of all veterinarians and staff in the district has been cancelled with immediate effect. The administration has appealed to the public not to touch dead or sick birds with bare hands.
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The administration cautioned people. If you notice unusual bird deaths anywhere, immediately inform the Animal Husbandry Department. The H5N1 bird flu virus can also affect humans. People who are particularly exposed to birds need to be cautious. Seek medical advice if you experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.