Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute from Hingoli district, Maharashtra, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday following a severe heart attack in New Delhi. Expressing grief on X, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered his prayers and support to the family of his parliamentary colleague.

Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague in Parliament, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Vadkute ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this difficult hour. Om Shanti🙏 https://t.co/2SiuPUzlRW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2026 "Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague in Parliament, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this difficult hour," he said. Moreover, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol also expressed sorrow over the demise of the parliamentarian, noting that public life has lost an experienced and committed leader.

ALSO READ: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mother Savitri Devi Dies At 91 In Uttarakhand Paying tribute to Vadkute in a post on X, Mohol extended condolences and strength to the family and friends of the Rajya Sabha MP. "The news of the passing of our colleague in Parliament, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute, is deeply saddening. His contributions to social and political life will always be remembered. His passing has deprived public life of an experienced and dedicated leader. We share in the grief of the Vadkute family. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss," he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule remembered Vadkute as a dedicated leader who consistently championed the concerns of ordinary citizens. ALSO READ: <a खासदार रामराव वडकुते यांच्या निधनाची बातमी अतिशय दुःखद आहे. काही महिन्यांपूर्वीच ते राज्यसभेवर निवडून गेले होते. जनसामान्यांच्या प्रश्नांसाठी त्यांनी सदैव आवाज उठविला. महाराष्ट्रातील शेळी मेंढी महासंघाचे अध्यक्ष म्हणून त्यांनी आपल्या कामाची छाप पाडली होती. त्यांनी विधानपरिषदेचे सदस्य म्हणूनही काम पाहिले होते. त्यांच्या अकाली निधनामुळे वडकुते कुटुंबावर कोसळलेल्या दुःखात आम्ही सर्वजण सहभागी आहोत. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली🙏🏻 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 22, 2026 href="https://www.thedailyjagran.com/entertainment/news/veteran-telugu-actor-giri-babu-passes-away-geetha-govindam-to-jathi-ratnalu-a-look-at-his-most-popular-roles-10336307">Veteran Telugu Actor Giri Babu Passes Away: Geetha Govindam To Jathi Ratnalu, A Look At His Most-Popular Roles In a post on X, Sule recalled his recent election to the Upper House as well as his impactful tenure as a Member of the Legislative Council and president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation.

"The news of the passing of MP Ramrao Vadkute is deeply saddening. He had only recently been elected to the Rajya Sabha. He always raised his voice for the concerns of ordinary people. As president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation, he had made a mark through his work. He had also served as a member of the Legislative Council. We all share in the grief that has befallen the Vadkute family following his untimely passing. Heartfelt tribute," she said.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar prayed for his peace and extended condolences to his family at this distressing time. In a post on X, Pawar remembered Vadkute for his deep connection with ordinary people and his decades of dedicated public service at the ground level.

"The news of the passing of MP Ramrao Vadkute due to a severe heart attack in Delhi is deeply saddening and distressing. He was known as a grassroots worker who worked on the ground. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief; this is my prayer! A heartfelt tribute!" he said. Vadkute took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026.

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