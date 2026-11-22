In a tragic incident, seven members of a family, including three children, were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a trailer truck in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday night. The accident took place at around 9:30 PM on the Bhuj-Khavda highway when the car was travelling towards Bhuj while the heavy-duty goods vehicle was approaching in the opposite direction towards Khavda.

The deceased belonged to a single family from Uttarakhand and were visiting Kutch, the White Rann salt desert. The head-on collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled and torn apart into two pieces. The deceased included two men, two women and three children, including an infant.

They have been identified as Sauravsingh Jaspalsingh Negi, his wife Savita and their 3-month-old daughter Sivika, Rajesh Singh Rawat and his 7-year-old daughter Rakshita, Rinki Nitin Gunsai and her daughter Vamika. After hearing the loud noise of the accident, the locals rushed to the site. A fleet of ambulances was rushed to the site to bring the victims to the hospital. The victims died on the spot, and their bodies were taken to a hospital in Bhuj for post-mortems.

ALSO READ: Why Liability Protection Is Becoming More Important For India's Growing Number Of Car Owners? As per reports, the victims were from an army family. The officials of the Indian Army reached the hospital after receiving the news of the accident. 12 Killed in Rajasthan In two separate incidents, 12 people died while 20 others were injured in Rajasthan. In an early morning accident on the Kota-Udaipur highway, 9 pilgrims died while at least seven were injured as a vehicle carrying them rammed into a parked truck in Kota district. The deceased belonged to the same family from Maharashtra and were returning from Khatu Shyam.

ALSO READ: 12 Killed, Over 20 Injured In Two Separate Accidents In Rajasthan's Kota And Jodhpur In a second incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, three members of a family died while 15 others were injured after a car collided with a tempo traveller. They were travelling from Gujarat to Ramdevra when the accident took place on Saturday evening. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital for treatment.