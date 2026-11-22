AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi got an unexpected guard of honour by police personnel in Saharanpur on Saturday after he arrived at the circuit house for a press conference with his ally Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad. The welcome was planned for a Supreme Court judge who was scheduled to visit the premises. The incident has sparked an inquiry.

The police team had reached the circuit house on Saturday morning to prepare for the judge's arrival. However, before the judge could arrive, Owaisi reached the premises. He was accompanied by his security and supporters, leading to confusion among the police team on site for a ceremonial welcome.

Owaisi stood and accepted the honour in a mix-up. Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police directed the investigation under the Saharanpur SP (Rural). Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was given a Guard of Honour at the Circuit House instead of a Supreme Court judge, who was supposed to receive it https://t.co/osoxpkB8Gn — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2026 ALSO READ: UP Polls: Azam Khan Takes 'Hyderabadi Biryani Not Preferred' Jibe At Owaisi; Downplays AIMIM's Impact In a statement, the district police said, "Action as per rules will be ensured on the basis of facts and evidence obtained after the inquiry."

Reports suggest that Chandra Shekhar reached the circuit house at around 11 AM and was seated in one of the rooms. Owaisi arrived around 20 minutes later. The large number of security personnel and supporters apparently led to confusion. The two leaders reportedly held a press conference, which was abruptly cancelled. The two leaders of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM), announced for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, left the premises and headed directly to the district collectorate and met the District Magistrate.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Mayawati Failed To Consolidate Dalit-Muslim Vote In 30 Years; Opportunities And Challenges For Azad-Owaisi Pact AIMIM and ASP announced the SPM to contest the elections on all 403 assembly seats in the state. The alliance has named Azad as its chief ministerial candidate. The alliance is considered to be a big force against the strong ruling BJP-led NDA alliance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Samajwadi Party-led opposition INDIA bloc.