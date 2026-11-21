A video showing a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable repeatedly slapping and assaulting a woman passenger aboard the Jan Nayak Express has triggered controversy, with the woman seen bleeding from her head as her daughters desperately try to protect her. A railway inquiry has blamed the passenger for triggering the confrontation over a seat but also criticised the policeman for failing to handle the situation professionally.

The incident took place on November 18 aboard Train No. 15211, which runs between Darbhanga in Bihar and Amritsar in Punjab. The confrontation broke out shortly after the train departed from Moradabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh. VIDEO: This is unacceptable! A video from Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, involving GRP constables Lalit Sagar and Ajay Kumar on the Jan Nayak Express. A woman in a pink saree is seen bleeding from her forehead, while other women are seen grabbing an officer by his collar. The officers and passengers are seen physically struggling as fellow passengers record the incident. Passengers allege police brutality, yet no formal complaint has been filed. Senior officials have been informed and an investigation is underway in Moradabad. Why is action being taken against passengers while the GRP personnel face no immediate consequences? Despite allegations that the constables assaulted passengers, no action or suspension has been taken against them. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against six passengers, including Ruby Devi and her family, and two men have been arrested. — Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) November 21, 2026 The viral footage shows the GRP personnel hitting the woman repeatedly in the face. Her daughters can be seen intervening and attempting to shield her from the constable. The woman reportedly sustained a head injury during the altercation. ALSO READ: South Western Railway Removes Berth Limit For Group Train Bookings; Check New Rules Here

The Railway Ministry said the matter had been brought to the notice of the Director General of Railways, Uttar Pradesh, who is looking into it. The Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr DSC) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Moradabad, also conducted an inquiry into the incident.

Seat Dispute Escalates Into Physical Altercation According to the railway inquiry, the confrontation began when the woman, identified in media reports as Ruby Devi, was allegedly lying across an entire seat in the crowded general coach. Another woman travelling with a child reportedly asked her to make room, leading to an argument.

Two GRP personnel deployed on escort duty, identified as Lalit Sagar and Ajay Kumar, intervened to resolve the dispute and asked Ruby to accommodate the woman with the child. The railway officials alleged that Ruby and her daughters subsequently abused and manhandled the policemen. The inquiry also stated that Ruby allegedly pushed one of the constables and grabbed his collar, while her daughters later tore the uniform of a GRP personnel.

"The initial mistake was that of the female passenger, who insisted on occupying the entire seat by lying down on it, even as many passengers were standing and unable to find seats due to the heavy rush in the Jan Nayak Express, which has only general coaches," PTI quoted Senior DSC.

Railway Probe Criticises Cop's Response While holding the woman responsible for initiating the dispute, the railway inquiry also questioned the constable's decision to engage in a physical confrontation with her. "The GRP escort was trying to do his job, and the fault lay with the female passenger," the Senior DSC said. "However, he could have handled the situation a bit more calmly and professionally, or waited until the next station for GRP women personnel to board, rather than getting involved in a physical altercation with the female passenger following her provocation," he added.

The inquiry stated that the constable used physical force to free himself after the woman allegedly grabbed him, injuring her in the process. Both sides sustained injuries during the confrontation. ALSO READ: Railways Adds 13 Special Trains For Bihar, Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities To Ease Post Diwali-Chhath Rush; Check Schedule Six Booked, Two Arrested In Connection With Clash Following the incident, the GRP registered a case against six people, including Ruby, her three daughters and two men, based on complaints filed by the two escort personnel. The policemen and two other co-passengers were initially taken off the train at Najibabad and brought to the GRP police station. Ruby and her daughters also deboarded the train and reached the police station to lodge a complaint against the personnel.

Two male passengers, identified as Chandan Thakur and Pikku Kumar, were subsequently arrested and sent to jail. The GRP has alleged that the passengers assaulted the policemen, tore their uniforms and obstructed them from performing their duties. Meanwhile, investigating officer Kamal Kishore disputed the version presented by the viral video, claiming that the clip was edited and did not show the complete sequence of events. He said the statements of those involved were being recorded as the investigation continued.