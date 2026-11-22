In a fresh crackdown, the Maharashtra Food Distribution and Association (FDA) suspended he food licences of Amazon and BigBasket's dark stores located on Sinhagad Road in Pune after serious violations of food safety and hygiene norms were found. The team found , expired food products, unsanitary conditions, and violations of Schedule IV provisions at both establishments during the inspection. Following this, action was taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Food inspection officers found expired cakes, bread, milk rusks and chutneys at BigBasket's “dark store”, operated by Innovative Retail Concepts, along with other food safety violations. The action was executed by Food Safety Officer Supriya Jagtap under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Narayan Sarkate and the leadership of Joint Commissioner (Food) Shrikant Karkale. He cautioned food businesses, including hotels, to strictly follow licence conditions, hygiene standards and food storage norms, failing which their licences could be suspended or cancelled.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA’s pre-Diwali crackdown, Suspends Licences Of 105 Firms Including Zepto, Blinkit What are ‘dark stores’? Dark stores are retail or warehouse-like locations particularly designed to fulfil online orders. These are small fulfilment centres that are not frequented by regular customers. Food items of high demand are stocked here to ease the online orders. During an inspection of the Amazon “dark store” operated by Gajanan Inventories, officials found expired laddus, pedas and other food products.

Inadequate Pest Control measures Improper pest control measures and a lack of records related to personnel hygiene and sanitation were also found. Food and non-food items, including soap and ghee containers, were found stored together, they said.They also observed fungus growing on expired products and dust in food containers. A ghee container had a broken lid, and oil was leaking from the cartons, officials said. Food items were lying on the floor.

ALSO READ: Noida's Food Safety Drive: 35 Firms Served Notices, 6425 Kgs Of Items Seized In Pre-Diwali Crackdown The inspection also found a broken floor, an unhygienic cold room, leaking oil packets and improper pest control measures. Food and non-food items were found stored together, the officials said.