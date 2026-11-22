Twelve people died while several others got injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Kota and Jodhpur. In Kota, 9 people were killed while at least 7 were injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway at around 4-5 AM on Sunday.

All of the deceased belonged to the same family and were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. Speaking about the accident, Additional District Collector Kota, Rajesh Joshi, said that 16 people were in the vehicle when the accident took place.

While the injured were rushed to hospital, the bodies were sent for post-mortem. "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family... Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident," he said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman Riding Scooter Hit From Behind By Truck In Palghar, Dies; CCTV Captures Shocking Accident A member of the group of pilgrims said that there were five vehicles with them while they were heading towards Dhar. Three of the vehicles moved ahead while two were behind. He said that a woman made a call to them, informing them about the accident.

He said, "We were travelling from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. On the way, two of our vehicles fell behind, while the other three moved ahead. Then, we received a call from a woman in the group—an accident had occurred—so we rushed to the scene..."

In another incident in Jodhpur, three people died while 15 others were injured after a car collided with a tempo traveller. The deceased were members of the same family from Gujarat. They were travelling from Gujarat to Ramdevra. The accident reportedly took place on Saturday evening. The injured were rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ: Bihar Road Accident: Six Killed, Three Injured As Two Scorpios Collide On Chausa-Ramgarh Road In Buxar Speaking about the casualties, Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent, Vikas Rajpurohit, says, "This is a family from Gujarat—members of the same family—who were likely travelling from Gujarat toward Ramdevra when their vehicle met with an accident. We received information about the incident around 7.00 PM and made all the necessary arrangements. So far, about 14-15 people have arrived here via four ambulances; this group includes three women and four children..."