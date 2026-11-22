In a shocking case, a man in Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his schoolmate, whom he had allegedly been dating since last year. He also killed the man she was close to. The incident took place in the Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The accused man was identified as Sanjay Gandhi. He went to the same school in Tiruvannamalai district. Sanjay and Malini (victim) went to the same school. The police suspect that the two started dating after their meeting at a school reunion last year.

The relationship, however, started straining in the recent days. Malini started avoiding him. Sanjay found out that Malini was meeting another man, identified as Ranjith Kumar. Sanjay became jealous and enraged and then decided to kill the two. How did the killing occur? Sanjay killed the two on Saturday as soon as they stepped out of the cab after arriving at a housing plot site. Police has arrested Gandhi and is now investigating the case. ALSO READ: Delhi Double Murder: 27-Year-Old Shot Dead, Accused Killed By Victim's Brother In Bawana Village Opposition Criticises TVK Govt Over Murder The case has raised serious concerns, with the ex deputy chief minister and Leader of the opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, lambasting the TVK government and demanding that Chief Minister Vijay take responsibility for law and order.

Sharing a hard-hitting post on X, he referred to the Tirupattur murder case and the killing of another young man in Pallavaram on Friday. He then accused the TVK government of failing to maintain law and order since coming to power, alleging that it was more interested in shifting blame and managing its public image through social media reels. "At least now, this dummy chief minister should come forward to establish law and order, instead of resorting to blame-game tactics and reel optics," he said.

Opposing parties had previously raised concerns after 13 murders reported across Tamil Nadu during Diwali. However, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police had rejected allegations of a breakdown in law and order, citing crime statistics. ALSO READ: UP Shocker: Two Saints Brutally Murdered, Bodies Burnt Inside Temple Premises In Shahjahanpur The TVK has sought to attribute the law-and-order situation to what it describes as the previous DMK government's failure to effectively curb drug abuse.