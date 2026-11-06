Korean food and culture will take centre stage at K-Food Universe 2026, a 10-day festival taking place from November 13–22, 2026, at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi. Bringing together K-Food, K-Pop and K-Beauty, the festival will feature interactive experiences, live performances and pop-up stores. Organised by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the event aims to introduce Indian audiences to Korean cuisine while offering opportunities to experience and purchase Korean food products.

The festival will feature an open kitchen with live Korean food demonstrations by Kori’s, a Korean restaurant in Delhi, alongside free Korean street food tastings three times a day. Visitors can also explore the K-Market, featuring food vendors SEELA, Khuben, ARIH, K-Friends, and Nongsim INDIA, and experience JUMAK, a food and beverage zone featuring Korean rice wine and food, with participation from Delhi-based Korean restaurant GOONG.

Beyond food, K-Food Universe 2026 will bring together different aspects of Korean popular culture. The programme will include a K-pop cover dance competition, the K-Food Mask Singer contest, and a performance by K-pop girl group DIVA-X. Visitors can also explore K-Beauty through personal colour analysis and Korean-style makeup, try on traditional Hanbok against a themed backdrop, and participate in traditional Korean games such as Jegichagi, Ddakji, Gonggi and Tuho. Indian traditional dance and Taekwondo performances will further add to the cultural programme.

Commenting on the event, Byun Kyung-yong, Managing Director of the Bangkok Office, aT Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, said, "India offers an exciting opportunity for Korean food to connect with new consumers, and we believe the best way to build that connection is through first-hand experience. K-Food Universe 2026 brings food, music, beauty and culture together, allowing visitors to explore Korean cuisine beyond what they see on screen. From tasting Korean street food and discovering new products to participating in cultural activities, the festival is designed to make Korean culture more accessible and engaging for Indian audiences. We hope visitors leave with a deeper appreciation of Korean food and a desire to explore more of what Korea has to offer."

Designed as both a cultural festival and a marketplace, K-Food Universe 2026 aims to create a direct connection between Indian consumers and Korean food. Through tastings, cooking demonstrations and retail opportunities, visitors will be able to discover new flavours, learn about Korean cuisine and purchase products they enjoy. The event also reflects the growing intersection of Korean food with K-pop, K-dramas and K-beauty, offering visitors multiple ways to engage with Korean culture in one place.

K-Food Universe 2026 will be open to the public with free entry. Visitors can book their entry through BookMyShow. Registrations for the K-pop cover dance competition and K-Food Mask Singer contest will be available through Google Forms accessible via QR codes.