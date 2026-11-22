Mumbai Crime: A man reportedly set his ex-girlfriend's Dombivli flat on fire as he was angry over her decision to break up with him. The man, identified as Dipesh Rastogi, and the girl were in a seven-year relationship, after which she decided to part ways. Following the fire incident, the man was arrested by the Manpada police.

How Did The Incident Take Place Dipesh allegedly poured petrol on the main door of the flat on Thursday, where his ex-girlfriend lived with her parents. Then he set it on fire. However, the family avoided a major accident by managing to extinguish the fire.

According to police, the girl decided to break up due to frequent differences between them. She also conveyed her decision to Rastogi before finally taking the step. ALSO READ: Mumbai: Retired Army Man Stabbed While Trying To Settle Son's Argument Over Rs 2,500 Loan Accused's Act Of Revenge The Police said Rastogi was not happy with the decision and, in a fit of rage, decided to take revenge on her by setting the entrance door on fire. The incident panicked the family, who acted quickly and managed to stop the fire before it engulfed the entire house.

Police Investigation Underway The woman and her parents were not injured in the incident. Police are investigating whether the accused intended to target all three family members, with the motive yet to be established. Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde of Manpada police station confirmed that the accused had been arrested and remanded to police custody until November 24. “We have arrested the accused, and he is currently in police custody till November 24. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Techie Arrested For Extortion Threats To Ayushmann Khurrana And Tusshar Kapoor In Bishnoi Gang’s Name In a separate incident, a dispute over suspected phone calls has allegedly led to the murder of a 16-year-old Class 11 student in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. The accused, 23-year-old Muthuraja, who works at a welding workshop, was reportedly in a relationship with the girl. Police said friction had been growing between them because he suspected she was talking to someone else.

The incident happened on Saturday. The student was alone at home as her school was closed for a holiday. Muthuraja is said to have gone to her house, confronted her, and an argument followed. He then allegedly attacked her and later tried to harm himself with the same weapon.