The morning of Sunday dawned with a road tragedy across multiple states claiming the lives of 28 people. Several major accidents occurred in four states: Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan, claiming the lives of 28 people. While nine members of the same family died in a road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, a road accident in Kutch, Gujarat claimed the lives of seven members of an army family. Six accidents have occurred in these four major states, resulting in 28 deaths. 9 people died in a road accident in Kota A major road accident occurred at 2 AM on Sunday near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan when a high-speed cruiser collided and rammed into a parked truck. Nine members of the same family were killed while six others were injured.

Initial reports indicate that the accident occurred after the driver dozed off while driving late at night. 3 killed in Jodhpur collision between travel tempo and car Another road accident occurred in Rajasthan on Saturday evening, involving a car and a travel tempo. Three people were killed in the accident, while fifteen were left with injuries and admitted to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital.

Giving information about the incident, Mathuradas Mathur Hospital Superintendent Vikas Rajpurohit said the family was heading from Gujarat to Ramdevra when their car met with an accident. ALSO READ: 12 Killed, Over 20 Injured In Two Separate Accidents In Rajasthan's Kota And Jodhpur 7 members of an army family died in Kutch A major accident occurred on the Bhuj-Khavda National Highway in Kutch district, Gujarat, when a speeding truck collided head-on with a car. The accident was so severe that the vehicle was completely destroyed and split in two. According to police, seven people were killed in the accident.

Three killed as vehicle overturns and catches fire in Junagadh In another incident in Gujarat, a speeding car hit a rock and overturned, catching fire. The accident, which took place in Junagadh, left three people charred to death. The accident occurred near Khamidhana village on the Keshod-Balagam road. Four people were in the car, of whom three died, including a woman. Injured Krishnaben was admitted to the Keshod Government Hospital in critical condition. 4 people died in Patna A horrific road accident occurred in Patna, the capital of Bihar, on Sunday morning around 4 AM. A Scorpio car was hit by a speeding truck near the Sabnima petrol pump in the Athmagola police station area of the Barh subdivision.

Four people, including three women, died in the accident. It has been reported that the wedding guests were returning to their village in a Scorpio after the wedding rituals were completed. ALSO READ: Gujarat Accident: Car Splits In Two After Head-On Collision With Trailer In Kutch; 7 Of Uttarakhand Family Killed Bus conductor and passenger died in Fatehpur A horrific accident occurred on the Kanpur-Prayagraj Highway at 3 AM Sunday when a tourist bus travelling from Ghaziabad to Varanasi collided with a potato-laden truck. The bus was trying to overtake the truck at the Bhogalpur intersection in the Khaga Kotwali area.

The bus was carrying 40 people, including the driver and conductor. The conductor and one passenger were killed in the accident, while 15 passengers were injured.