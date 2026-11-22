Congress member Mumtaz Patel and Ranjeet Ranjan dismissed Imran Masood’s allegations of religious bias, adding that the squad selection was based on form not faith. This comes after Masood claimed that Mohammed Siraj was not selected in India for playing eleven or the ongoing first Test against New Zealand because of his religious background.

Patel lambasted several other leaders to spread controversy on religious divides. She claimed that cricket as a sport is a space where there’s no hate or religious divide. “Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most crucial thing in that is India. We've always seen cricket in its highest form played in our country, with our citizens and people loving it with equal fervour. I would say that this religious divide we have is not acceptable," Patel said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Indian Test squad, Congress leader Mumtaz Patel says, "In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable. I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together. So I doubt because I have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states or religion, culture. So let's keep this away. I would want to say that let's not create this atmosphere of hate and divide in our country..." — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026 The Congress leader suggested that cricketers with the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have always been put together. She claimed to have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states, religion, culture, caste or any other category. “Let's keep this away," Patel said. However, she took a swipe at the campaign narratives of rival leaders, linking them with growing polarisation in public discourse.

Patel Criticises Other Top Leaders Too "At the same time I want to say that let's not create this atmosphere of hate and divide in our country. When you have top leaders on stage talking about people being identified by their clothes, or leaders saying 'batenge toh katenge', it creates a negative atmosphere in the country. Let's keep all this separate. Let's be a united India and especially when it comes to cricket, we are united as Team India," Patel added.

Ranjeet Ranjan Slams MP Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Saturday criticised Imran Masood, asking him not to bring politics into sports over the issue of cricketer Mohammed Siraj's non-selection. "I would simply urge Masood-ji to keep politics and sports separate; please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable," she said, while speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against cricketer Mohammed Siraj following his omission from the Indian Test squad, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, "...I would simply urge Masood-ji to keep politics and sports separate; please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable..." — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026 Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey accused the Congress MP of injecting communalism into a sport where only 11 players make the cut out of a population of 147 crore. What’s the controversy? The row erupted on Friday after Imran Masood said Siraj was dropped despite strong performances solely due to his religious identity.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is Siraj, and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," Masood told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Rizwan Dropped From Pakistan Central Contracts After Investigation, Three Others Miss Out On Saturday, he further intensified the argument by taking in fast bowler Mohammed Shami and batter Sarfaraz Khan to back his claims. “There's Mohammed Shami, there's Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn't matter where they come from," Masood said.

Ex Players reject Masood's claims Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, rejected Masood's claims, saying religious bias has never existed in Indian cricket.While questioning the cricketing rationale behind leaving Siraj out given his recent form and experience, Atul Wassan strongly rejected the communal angle, arguing that bringing religion into team selection is unwarranted and harmful to Indian cricket and sporting institutions.

ALSO READ: Imran Masood Faces Backlash From Congress Leaders Over Religious Bias Claim In Pacer Mohammed Siraj's Dropping Out on the field, India produced a historic batting masterclass over two-and-a-half days, registering their highest-ever Test innings total away from home against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. Led by Shubman Gill, the visitors piled up a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs before declaring their first innings with a commanding 352-run lead.