Congress is facing fresh challenges over growing criticism against the chief ministers in Telangana and Kerala, not from the opposition parties but from within the respective cabinets, from party MLAs, MPs and organisational leaderships. The dissent which remained limited to closed doors till now has come out in the open in two states. In Telangana, allegations of corruption, differences over developmental funds and portfolios have reached the party high-command, prompting the deployment of a new party in-charge to resolve disagreements.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is facing criticism from a section of party MLAs after allegations surfaced that he was releasing developmental funds preferentially to constituencies with representation from the MLAs of his inner circle. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy said that many legislators were struggling to secure funds for basic development.

The Telangana CM, though, did not name Raj Gopal Reddy, reacted by saying that some of his party leaders have been "bitten by mad dogs". The dissent is not limited to the funds only but expands to tenders and organisational appointments. A few days back, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy had alleged that the government officials were demanding commissions of 10-20 per cent from contractors for development projects. He had added that the bills were being held up till the commissions were paid. Anirudh Reddy had threatened a hunger strike.

Besides, reports suggest that senior Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jukkal MLA T Laxmikantha Rao engaged in a verbal spat over appointments in the organisation in the state during their visit to Delhi for an INDIA bloc rally this month. In September, the removal of Konda Surekha from the Telangana cabinet after her daughter, Sushmita, made rebellious remarks against CM Revanth Reddy. Sushmita wants to contest the Parkal seat in the 2028 assembly polls on a Congress ticket. However, Revanth Reddy public supported sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. This prompted her to go defiant. She had asked, "Who is Revanth to decide my ticket?"

Surekha's removal too did not sit well with a section of leaders within the party. Surekha had questioned why the action was taken against her for Sushmita's remarks. The row was seen as a bitter instance of how the party dealt with dissent within.

Kerala CM Satheeshan facing dissent Over 1,200 km from Hyderabad, another dissent is brewing against the Congress CM in Thiruvananthapuram in barely six months of coming to power. CM Satheeshan is facing criticism and questions over his alleged unilateral decision-making approach.

Tensions rose in the state Congress over the appointments of Congress nominees to key institutions such as the State Public Service Commission and the Guruvayur Devaswom Board. The fresh disagreement apparently stems from the persisting fault lines between the Satheeshan and KC Venugopal factions. Ministers, particularly those aligned with Venugopal, reportedly objected to the appointments, arguing that they were done without sufficient consultation with party colleagues.

The public expression of dissent came from Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph himself. On Thursday, he expressed disappointment over perceived lack of deliberation within the Cabinet. Joseph pointed to Satheesan's recent intervention in the power purchase deals and a decision to suspend an earlier order. He underscored the significance of collective decision-making rather than unilateral moves. ALSO READ: 'Why Punish Me...': Konda Surekha Fumes Over Telangana Cabinet Ouster; How Daughter's Ticket Quest Led To Her Exit Satheesan and other ministers have downplayed the growing rift. Kerala minister K Muraleedharan even described some leaders' behaviour as like 'Opposition leaders'. He expressed confidence that the government would complete its term. However, a report by The Indian Express suggested that the dissent has already delayed hundreds of anticipated political appointments in government-run corporations and welfare boards.

Nearly six months have passed since Congress-led UDF returned to power, and several leaders and workers have been awaiting appointments on key posts as their reward. Outside the Satheeshan cabinet, Congress MP Adoor Prakash is among many who have expressed dissatisfaction over being sidelined in key appointments.

The confrontation-led delays have spiralled to spark dissatisfaction in the alliance too. Shibu Baby John, the RSP leader and Forest Minister, has expressed frustration over former CPI(M) appointments persisting in positions that he argued should now go to Congress and UDF supporters.