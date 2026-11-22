The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government has been facing serious charges not only from the opposition parties - the BRS and the BJP - but also from within the ruling party. Differences in a political party are not a new thing, but when it becomes evident in public, it indicates a serious issue. Recently, Telangana Congress MLAs raised serious issues linked to corruption and biased distribution of development funds.

CM Reddy's 'Mad Dog Bitten' Jibe At Dissenters In Party Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while addressing a public gathering in Siddipet on November 19, slammed dissenters, who raised issues related to governance, saying they might be bitten by a mad dog.

ALSO READ: Congress's Twin Troubles: Revanth Reddy In Telangana, Satheeshan In Kerala Face Dissent Over Funds, Key Appointments Reddy said, "Today, I want to tell you just one thing. Our government has two years. If there is anything that hasn't been done, tell us. If there is anything that needs to be done, tell us. And if there is good that we have done, tell the whole town about it. Back in the day, elders used to say, tell the bad in the ear, and tell the good on the mic. Yesterday and the day before, some of our own people- I don't know what happened to them; maybe a mad dog bit them- have been saying all the bad things on the mic, and coming to my house to whisper the good things in my ear. There will be some mad people like this, people bitten by a mad dog."

BIG BREAKING NEWS Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches a sharp verbal attack on Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, saying he speaks as if he has been bitten by a rabid dog and has gone mad in front of the microphone. Strong political remarks spark fresh controversy in Telangana! Digital Prime News: https://t.co/HIFLeNpXJi #RevanthReddy #Komatireddy #TelanganaPolitics #TelanganaNews #BreakingNews Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Political Attack, Telangana Politics, CM Remarks — Digital Prime News (@DigiPrimeNews) November 19, 2026 'Should Speak With Dignity': Congress MLA CM Reddy's "mad dog bite" comment drew a sharp reaction from Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who accused the government of discriminating in the development fund allocation. Gopal Reddy had claimed that constituencies that are not within Revanth Reddy's political circle are struggling to get funds. ఉన్నత పదవుల్లో ఉన్న ముఖ్య నేతలు హుందాగా మాట్లాడాలి. అధికారం ఉందన్న అహంకారంతో ఇష్టానుసారంగా వ్యవహరిస్తే ప్రజలు హర్షించరని గ్రహించాలి. అదృష్టం కొద్దీ దక్కిన అధికారంతో విచ్చలవిడిగా అవినీతికి పాల్పడే, ప్రజావసరాలను విస్మరించి దుర్మార్గపు పాలన సాగించే పాలకులను తెలంగాణ ప్రజానీకం, చరిత్ర ఎన్నిటికీ క్షమించదని మరువరాదు. ఇచ్చిన హామీలను అమలు చేసేలా ధర్మంగా, నిజాయితీగా పాలన సాగించేలా ముఖ్య నేతలకు సద్బుద్ధి, ఆత్మ పరిశీలనా జ్ణానాన్ని ప్రసాదించాలని ఆ అయ్యప్ప స్వామిని వేడుకుంటున్నాను. స్వామియే శరణం అయ్యప్ప 🙏 — Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (@rajgopalreddy_K) November 20, 2026 "Senior leaders in high office should speak with dignity. They must understand that people will not rejoice if they act as they please out of arrogance over their power. The people of Telangana and history will never forgive rulers who abuse the power they have gained by sheer luck to engage in rampant corruption, neglect the public’s needs, and rule wickedly. They must never forget this," the Congress MLA wrote on X. '10% To 20% Commission': Another Congress MLA Raises Corruption Issue A few days ago, another Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy alleged corruption under his own party’s government in Telangana, saying officials demanded a 10% to 20% commission in road project. Anirudh raised the issue while speaking at a public event. The video of his speech went viral and gave an opportunity to the BJP to attack the Congress government.

Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy has alleged corruption under his own party’s government in Telangana, saying officials demanded a 10–20% commission to record work on a ₹5 lakh cement road project in the official Measurement Book The Jadcherla MLA also asked why contractors were walking away and development works were stalling — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 17, 2026 BJP Targets Congress Government Over Corruption On Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy's corruption, the BJP attacked the government saying, Congress MLAs themselves are accepting and it becomes clear that the doors to corruption have been thrown wide open in Telangana. #WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Congress MLA J Anirudh Reddy's remarks alleging corruption by state officials, BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy says, "Anirudh Reddy has previously spoken out about the realities of this Congress-led government on several occasions. Along with four other MLAs, he filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding land grabbing and illegal construction in Telangana; however, the government has failed to take any action. Last month, Anirudh Reddy pointed out that the government was withholding funds, noting that there were Rs 40 crore in pending bills for his constituency; he even went so far as to threaten suicide if these dues were not cleared. Now, when Anirudh Reddy claims that bills are not being cleared unless a 20 to 30 per cent commission is paid, he is highlighting a truth that the BJP has raised many times... Today, in almost every constituency, except Kodangal and a few others represented by certain ministers, contractors are refusing to take on any work. This is because they are being asked for commissions both to secure contracts and to get their bills cleared, a 'B-tax' amounting to 20 to 25 per cent of the bill value... When Congress MLAs themselves are saying this, it becomes clear what kind of government is running in Telangana and how the doors to corruption have been thrown wide open..." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026 BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy said Anirudh Reddy has previously spoken out about the realities of this Congress-led government on several occasions. Along with four other MLAs, he filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding land grabbing and illegal construction in Telangana; however, the government has failed to take any action, he added. ALSO READ: Telangana Housing Scheme: 7 Lakh Poor Families To Get House Title Deeds Back After Years

"Today, in almost every constituency, except Kodangal and a few others represented by certain ministers, contractors are refusing to take on any work. This is because they are being asked for commissions both to secure contracts and to get their bills cleared, a 'B-tax' amounting to 20% to 25% of the bill value," the BJP MLA said. (With Agencies Inputs)